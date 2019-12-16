While every caffeine fan knows fueling up is essential 365 days of the year, it can be a little bit harder to make your regular Starbucks runs happen during the holidays. As we get closer to the end of the year, you're probably wondering if Starbucks is open on Christmas this year. Here's why you might want to plan to have your coffee at home or make sure to double-check your storefront's hours come Dec. 25.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the company will be following its normal holiday hours by welcoming customers in on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in select store locations. According to the company, store hours may vary by location and be adjusted due to a number of factors, so I'd recommend playing it safe and double-checking your go-to location before you head over at Starbucks.com/store-locator.

While some Starbucks devotees might have to look elsewhere for their caffeine needs on Christmas day, the coffee company will be making up for it with its happy hour the day after on Thursday, Dec. 26. If you have the Starbucks mobile app, chances are that you've been taking care of Starbucks' month-long happy hour deals. Just like every other Thursday during the month of December, you can head to your closest location on Dec. 26 anytime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time to get a free handcrafted drink of equal or lesser value when you purchase any handcrafted beverage that's at least a size grande.

I'd recommend penciling in the Dec. 26 happy hour onto your schedule, because it'll be the company's last one until January comes around. However, customers can keep the flavors of the holidays alive until Jan. 7, with the company's lineup of holiday sips, including the Peppermint Mocha, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. Customers who were able to scoop up the 2019 reusable holiday red cup back on Nov. 7 can head in to their closest storefront anytime from 2 p.m. until closing to get 50 cents off their choice of a handcrafted grande holiday drink.

So, while Starbucks might be out of the picture for your Dec. 25 coffee runs, you can still enjoy the festive flavors of the season for a little while after the holiday has come and gone.