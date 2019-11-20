If you can't picture the holidays without your favorite cup of coffee, you probably have plans to swing by Starbucks on Thanksgiving morning. Because, really, is it a celebration without a Peppermint Mocha or PSL in hand? If you're wondering whether Starbucks is open on Thanksgiving, I have some good news that might perk up your holiday morning.

While not all Starbucks locations are guaranteed to be open on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 28 — you can rest assured knowing there will be some spots open on the holiday. A Starbucks rep tells Elite Daily, "Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations." So, "select locations" will have their doors open Nov. 28.

Starbucks urges customers to look out for special holiday hours. "Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting our website at Starbucks.com/store-locator," a Starbucks rep explained. It will probably also be helpful to call your fave location or check on the hours when you're in before the holiday, so you can make sure it'll be open when you drive up on Thanksgiving morning.

While you're visiting the coffee company on Thanksgiving, make sure to check out Starbucks' holiday lineup of beverages, which made the annual return to Starbucks menus on Nov. 7. You'll get to enjoy the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha, as well as other holiday classics, including the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. All of your holiday beverages will come in the company's winter cups, making things even more festive. There are four new single-use cup designs this year, as well as two new limited-edition reusable cup sets. The may cup designs make for terrific gifts for family and friends this holiday season.

Although prepping the turkey for the big day may be stressful, you can still look forward to a cozy morning at Starbucks with your favorite warm holiday drink on Thanksgiving.