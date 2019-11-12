Now that Starbucks has rolled out its annual line of holiday sips, all customers have to worry about is dressing up their to-go cups. In addition to offering festive paper cups, Starbucks has new holiday reusable hot and cold cups. The company just rolled out holiday-themed packs of reusable cups in all colors of the rainbow, so get ready for your holiday sips to be extra merry and bright this year.

In a press release shared on Monday, Nov. 11, the coffee giant revealed that it will help to make customers' Starbucks runs their most colorful ones yet, thanks to an all-new line of holiday tumblers for both hot and cold beverages. If you've been wanting to dress up your Toasted White Chocolate Mocha while getting into the spirit of the season, purchasing one of Starbucks' many reusable cup designs is a no-brainer. Not only are you being environmentally-conscious by forgoing their disposable cups, but you can also keep your iced drinks cold and your hot drinks warm for longer with the company's unique insular design. Add to that the fact that using a reusable cup can score customers 10 cents off their drink order year-round, and it's easy to see why it's a win-win situation.

You may have though you already saw all the holiday merch Starbucks would be offering this year, but I have a feeling you'll need, not want, these new seasonal collections in your life.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you'll be relying on Starbucks' holiday sips to keep you warm this winter, the six-pack of 16-ounce reusable hot cups — which come in oh-so-flattering hues of red and pink — feature super festive phrases like "Coffee All the Way," "Merry Coffee," and "Hand Warmer" stamped on them. The hot cups will cost you $11.95 at participating Starbucks location in the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile, if you're someone who gravitates towards bone-chilling beverages even in the dead of winter, you can score the five-pack of 24-ounce cold cups for $16.95, according to the brand. It will get you into the spirit of the season with a range of classic holiday colors, including: red, emerald green, aqua, and orange. Tongue-in cheek phrases like "Cold As Ice," "Magic Cool," and "Seasonal Shine" are emblazoned on the outside of the cold cups which also come with reusable candy cane-striped straws in coordinating colors.

Courtesy of Starbucks

These new offerings are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the drink-holding tumblers and merch that the company is rolling out for the merriest time of the year, so I'd check out the chain's full lineup in participating Starbucks stores and start gifting them to your fellow coffee devotees before they sell out.