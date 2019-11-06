Starbucks no longer rings in the holiday season with a single red cup. The coffee brand's celebration gets better and better every year, and this holiday lineup might be the best one yet. Seriously, the Starbucks' holiday cup designs will have you singing "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

For the most wonderful time of the year, Starbucks drinks will be sold in one of four new designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, or Candy Cane Stripes. The new holiday cups at Starbucks were designed to wrap up your Peppermint Mocha like a gift, according to Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative. In the release, Quotson shared, "We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present." The festive AF designs will be the perfect gift for your followers on the 'Gram.

You can start making your season merry very soon, since these cups will be available at Starbucks stores across the United States and Canada on Thursday, Nov. 7. Evoking "mini moments of joy" is the company's goal, so each cup is like its own wrapping paper design with a modern twist

Starbucks' Polka Dots design is classically festive with cute little green dot versions of the famous siren on a red background.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Merry Dance has a snowy white background and a lively red-and-green graphic, spelling out "MERRY COFFEE" all around the cup.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Merry Stripes totally reminds me of old holiday wrapping paper, with its Starbucks green background and classic white text, which fittingly reads "MERRY COFFEE."

Courtesy of Starbucks

The final design, Candy Cane Stripes, brings all of the traditional holiday colors into one design, with a red-and-white candy cane background and bold green text that spells out "STARBUCKS."

Courtesy of Starbucks

Last year, Starbucks featured a free reusable cup giveaway during the holiday season, and it's back for 2019. If you order a holiday drink — Peppermint Mocha, Egg Nog Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, or Chestnut Praline Latte — at Starbucks on Nov. 7, Starbucks will give you a free limited-edition reusable red cup with a Merry Dance design. This offer is at participating locations in the United States and Canada while supplies last. Then, when you bring your reusable red cup back into a Starbucks store from 2 p.m. local time until closing any day from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7, you get 50 cents off a handcrafted grande holiday beverage.

Courtesy of Starbucks

With a tasty deal and new cup designs to unwrap, the holidays are looking up at Starbucks.