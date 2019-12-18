With the end of the year winding down in just a couple of weeks, Starbucks is helping you push through the countdown to 2020 with a tasty deal. It's that time of the week for Starbucks' Dec. 19 Happy Hour deal, which means you can score a free drink of your choice come Thursday. Here's to kicking off the weekend on the most caffeinated note possible.

If you're a Starbucks regular, chances are that you've been taking full advantage of the coffee giant's weekly beverages promo all month long. Every Thursday in December, caffeine fanatics can make their mid-day fuel-up a little easier on their wallets by heading to their local Starbucks anytime from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. During this time frame, customers who purchase their choice of any handcrafted beverage (including holiday sips and the new Irish Cream Cold Brew) that's at least a size grande will get a second drink of equal or lesser value completely free of charge.

Once you're there, all you have to do to get in on this BOGO deal is to make sure that you've downloaded the Starbucks app so that you can have your barista redeem it.

However, one thing I'd keep in mind is that Starbucks Rewards members hoping to earn perks for their happy hour purchase will have to make one extra step. Starbucks' happy hour deal isn't limited to Rewards members (to get in on your BOGO drinks, all you have to do is redeem the offer from the Happy Hour message you get in Starbucks app, then use any payment method that's accepted by the company to purchase your drink.) However, if you're a Starbucks Rewards member and you're trying to earn Stars for said happy hour purchase, you'll need to make sure you're signed in to your registered account. It's just one extra step, but well worth it if you're trying to score points towards free or discounted food, drinks, and more.

Unfortunately, Starbucks' month of happy hours will be coming to a close next week on Thursday, Dec. 26, so I'd make sure to take full advantage of the discounts and sip all the limited-edition holiday drinks while you still can.