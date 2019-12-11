Happy hour at Starbucks is about to get even happier this week, thanks to some extra perks. In addition to the BOGO drinks special that regulars know and love, Starbucks' Dec. 12 Happy Hour is encouraging customers to take their coffee with a side of wanderlust by pairing up with Alaska Airlines. In addition to helping fans fuel up with 20% off airfare, the company will be giving away free flights and $100 Starbucks gift cards.

If you have the Starbucks mobile app, chances are you've taken advantage of one of the coffee giant's happy hour promos in the past and know the deal. Every single Thursday through the month of December, caffeine devotees can save some money on their afternoon fuel-ups from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. When you purchase any handcrafted beverage that's at least a size grande, you'll get a second of equal or lesser value completely on the house. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is download the Starbucks app and check your inbox for your happy hour message.

For its happy hour promo on Dec. 12, Starbucks is sweetening the deal with a collaboration with Alaska Airlines. There's nothing like the dropping temperatures to make you want to book a flight to new (preferably warmer) destination, and a limited-time promo will help you do that for just a fraction of the usual price.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Come Thursday, Starbucks Rewards Members can supplement their BOGO drinks with an additional discount code on the Starbucks Mobile app, which they can use to score 20% off any flights from Alaska Airlines. The airline says you can choose to fly anywhere the airline services, and the possibilities are endless for your next getaway. Just one thing to keep in mind: You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 13 to make your booking, so I wouldn't wait on browsing your options until the last minute. You can join Starbucks Rewards for free here to get in on the deals.

The only thing better than cheap flights are free flights, and Alaska Airlines is embracing that sentiment by giving away six trips during its #AlaskaHappyHour promo on Dec. 12. If you win, a free trip to one of six "iconic Starbucks locations" and a $100 Starbucks gift card is all yours. While Starbucks and Alaska Airlines are staying mum on how to enter for now, you'll want to keep an eye on the @alaskaair Twitter account for details on how to win.

Again, this is all going down on Thursday, Dec. 12, so I'd download the Starbucks mobile app if you haven't already and start browsing flights for your dream getaway.