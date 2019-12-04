If the weekday scaries are hitting you a little harder this week post-Thanksgiving, Starbucks' latest pick-me-up is bound to put an extra pep in your step. Just days after unveiling its brand new Irish Cream Cold Brew, the coffee giant is giving customers the perfect excuse to try it with Starbucks' Dec. 5 happy hour deal. The buy one, get one promo on drinks promises that you'll be fueling up without digging into your holiday funds, so get ready to get sippin.'

ICYMI, Starbucks is making December extra merry and bright by offering its BOGO beverages deal every Thursday all month long. The happy hour on Dec. 5 will be no different, although customers will now have the added bonus of being able to choose to mix and match or double up with the new Irish Cream Cold Brew, which Starbucks unveiled a few days ago on Dec. 3.

If you've taken advantage of the company's happy hour deals before, you know the drill. Starbucks devotees can head to their local storefront anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to purchase any handcrafted drink that's at least a grande size, and voila, you'll get a second beverage of equal or lesser value on the house.

Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to the new Irish Cream Cold Brew, Starbucks' popular lineup of holiday beverages is also eligible for the deal, giving you the sweetest, wallet-friendly excuse to take that afternoon coffee break. Whether you choose to grab a friend or coworker to get 50% off your drinks or you head over solo and double up on the caffeine to help you get through the hectic end-of-year schedule is up to you.

To take advantage of this deal come Thursday, make sure you've downloaded the Starbucks app and wait for the week's happy hour coupon to come to your inbox so you can redeem it with your barista. I'd personally recommend setting a reminder on your calendar — that way, you won't miss any of the happy hours this month.