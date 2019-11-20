Starbucks' Nov. 21 Happy Hour Deal Includes A Free Drink

Snagging a seasonal coffee is about to get a little cheaper with Starbucks' Nov. 21 happy hour deal. The semi-regular deal is back, and it'll score you one Starbucks drink free of charge. Whether you're looking to double fist some Peppermint Mochas or take a break with a friend or coworker, you can expect some sweet BOGO savings.

If you've taken advantage of one of Starbucks' Happy Hour deals before, you know the drill. For this one, the coffee giant will be making caffeine runs between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time a little sweeter on Thursday, Nov. 21. During those five hours, customers can head to their local Starbucks and order a handcrafted beverage in a size grande or larger, and take home a drink of equal or lesser value completely free of charge. For those of you who haven't tried Starbucks' Happy Hour deal before, this includes any of the company's sips, most importantly its popular lineup of holiday drinks the brand recently brought out for the season. Hot coffee, hot tea, ready-to-drink sips, and Starbucks Reserve beverages are excluded, but everything else on the menu is up for grabs.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you've been looking for an excuse to chase your Peppermint Mocha with a Caramel Brulée Latte or try one of the chain's holiday drinks for the very first time, now's the time to do so. Whether you choose to grab a coworker and split the cost of one drink or you're really looking to amp up your caffeine consumption come Thursday afternoon (with a second completely free coffee), it's completely up to you. As always, all you need to do is download the Starbucks app to access the deal and show it to your barista to get in on these savings.

The deal was announced alongside the chain's Black Friday deal, so you might want to also mark down Nov. 26 in your calendar, which is when you can snag a $40 tumbler that will get you free coffee and tea all January long.

While this week's happy hour deal will only be going on for five hours, I'd recommend taking advantage of your post-2 p.m. savings with your reusable red cup from now until Jan. 7, if you managed to scoop one up back in early November.

Courtesy of Starbucks

As a reminder, using it will save you 50 cents on a grande holiday drink from 2 p.m. until the store's closing, and the savings can really add up from now until January. Here's to having the most caffeinated countdown to 2020 yet.