If you thought Black Friday was only for tech and home, one coffee company is here to prove you wrong. Starbucks' Black Friday deals have something for every coffee fan on your list. You can even gift yourself free coffee in the new year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Starbucks shared its Black Friday deals, and the company's offerings featured in the announcement will make the season a little brighter. With so many options for everyone on your list, you'll cover all your bases.

Starbucks' major offer is a gift that keeps on giving in the form of the 16-ounce Gray Brewed Refill Tumbler. This returning deal from 2018 will be available for $40 at Starbucks' company-operated and licensed stores (which include locations in grocery stores, hospitals, etc.) starting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. This deal is only good while supplies last, though, so you'll have to hit the stores early before they're all gone. What's so special about this tumbler, you ask? When you buy the Gray Brewed Refill Tumbler, you'll get free grande-sized brewed coffees (excluding Reserve coffees) and hot teas in it during the entire month of January at participating Starbucks locations. IMHO, free Starbucks coffee for a month is literally a dream gift and perfect for gifting to yourself.

For those who want to give a tumbler to everyone, Starbucks is selling special Gold Foil Tumblers for a value price of $9.95, beginning Nov. 26, and they'll be available while supplies last. There are three fun color options, too — green, black, or pink — so it's easy to make your gift more personal.

And, of course, what would holiday gifting be without gift cards? Starbucks is doing a deal on eGift cards that will make your Cyber Monday. If you purchase $20 or more on an eGift card, you will receive a free $5 e-Gift card on Monday, Dec. 2 only. If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can get 50 bonus stars with a $20 purchase in a single transaction from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29.

In addition, Starbucks wants you to come into a store on Nov. 21 to take advantage of Starbucks' Happy Hour from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. Go in for its happy hour and receive a BOGO any handcrafted beverage deal. But make sure you're signed up on the Starbucks app first to get your BOGO coffee. Once there, you can also pick up a festive Starbucks reusable hot or cold cup to use the rest of the season when you visit.

Starbucks is really going all out this year for the holidays and gearing up for gifting season, so don't miss out on the perfect coffee-themed gifts.