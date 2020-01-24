Selena Gomez is living her best single life, and good for her. After four long years, she's dropped her new album, Rare, and has seemingly spent the last several months focusing on what matters most: her health and emotional wellbeing. And it shows. Self-care is incredibly important for Cancers, Selena Gomez’s zodiac sign (she was born July 22, 1992), since they are famously emotional and sensitive.

The thing that makes finding love for a Cancer so challenging is actually also the reason they're such wonderful partners: they're all heart. When they love, they love all the way, which can make it difficult for them to let go. Because of this, they tend to fall into a cycle of make-ups and breakups with the same people — something that should sound familiar to anyone who's paid attention to Gomez's love life over the years. Cough, Justin Beiber, cough. And while that shows how hard it is for her to quit on someone, and vice versa, it's only a small glimpse of what it's like to be in a relationship with a Cancer like Gomez. Here's what we can surmise it's like to be loved by the "Lose You To Love Me" singer based on her zodiac sign.

Cancer Is Slow To Open Up At First.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

It's not easy being as soft-hearted as Cancer is. Thanks to their connection to the element of water and their ruling heavenly body, the Moon, this sign feels everything intensely. When they're happy, they're joyful; when they're sad, they're crushed; and when their heart is broken, the wounds cut deep. Naturally, over time Cancer learns to be very careful in order to protect their heart. They're slow to let people in because they fear the worst. But once someone proves themselves worthy, and has the patience to let Cancer move at their own pace, then all bets are off and they're all the way in. This sudden change can give their partners emotional whiplash if they aren't prepared for it.

Cancers Are Very Dedicated And Caring Partners.

If you want a partner who genuinely cares about your feelings, find yourself a Cancer. This sign is extremely emotionally generous and is willing to listen to your every thought and feeling when you're going through a hard time. No matter how messy things get, Cancer is going to stay by your side. Because they are so connected to their own emotions, they truly believe your feelings are valid. It can be intoxicating to be so thoroughly seen and valued by a Cancer partner.

Cancer Values Stability And Loyalty Above All Else In Relationships.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cancer is very protective and loyal to the people they care about. Cross a Cancer’s partner and you'll get the claws. But Cancer expects and needs the same level of dedication in return, otherwise their less positive traits come to the fore. They can become moody or passive-aggressive and resentful, which is why Cancer does best with a reliable and steady partner who's just as serious about relationships as they are. When these needs are met, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more caring and in-tune partner who truly believes in unconditional love.

Gomez may currently be embracing the single life, but when she eventually decides she's ready to get back out there and start looking for love again, whoever earns her heart will be one seriously lucky person.