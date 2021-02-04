After Riverdale Season 4 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first three episodes of Season 5 showed the conclusion of the Core Four's high school years before revealing what they're up to as adults. Now, fans can get excited about watching even more twisted nonsense unfold in the Town of Pep, because the show has been officially renewed. As you wait for the next big season premiere, here are the Riverdale Season 6 details we know so far.

The new season was announced Thursday, Feb. 3, just three episodes into Season 5. The official Riverdale Twitter account shared the big news with fans, writing, "Another round at Pop's! #Riverdale has been RENEWED for Season 6!" Several other big CW shows — such as The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Nancy Drew — also scored early renewals for their next seasons.

The good news doesn't stop there. According to The CW's chairman and CEO, Mark Pedowitz, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is "thinking long-term on how to continue the Riverdale situation." From the sound of it, that means another spinoff like Katy Keene could soon debut and expand the show's universe even more.

For now, though, Riverdale alone still has plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers guessing. Let's break down everything we know about Season 6 of Riverdale so far:

'Riverdale' Season 6 Premiere Date

In a non-COVID world, fans could expect Season 6 to premiere in October, just like Seasons 2, 3, and 4 did. But since Season 5 didn't start filming until fall 2020, don't expect the show's sixth season to premiere until at least early 2022.

'Riverdale' Season 6 Trailer

Since Riverdale Season 5 is still underway, no Season 6 trailer has been released yet. However, fans can keep checking this space for more updates on the upcoming season as they arrive.

'Riverdale' Season 6 Cast

Unless something big changes, you can count on Core Four actors KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart reprising their respective roles of Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper. Other main cast members like Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, and Vanessa Morgan are also likely to return. No new cast members have been announced yet for Season 6.

'Riverdale' Season 6 Plot

Since Riverdale Season 5 features a seven-year time jump, there's a very good chance Season 6 will be set during that timeframe as well. I mean, they're not going to age up the characters two seasons in a row, are they? Anything is possible on Riverdale, but even that seems to be too much.

For Season 6, fans can pretty much expect to see the now-adult characters of Riverdale solve yet another new mystery in town, and likely deal with tons for drama while they're at it.