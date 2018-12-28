It was a big year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only did they get married and pregnant during this calendar year, but they've seemingly spent more time in the spotlight than ever before. Meghan Markle went through numerous transitions to become a part of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship in 2018 was maybe one of the most documented love stories of the year.

They tied the knot in a beautiful wedding on May 19 seen across the world, and since then, have made some pretty exciting announcements. Because they seem so head over heels for each other, it's seriously sweet to see the big steps they've taken together throughout the year. Getting married, announcing their first pregnancy, and taking part in advocacy work is a whole lot to happen to one couple in a calendar year. But the two of them have done so with grace and charm. Meghan was even shortlisted for Time's Person of the Year award, and Vogue listed her as one of the 25 most influential women in the United Kingdom.

To check out some of the most significant steps this couple together in 2018, check out the following relationship milestones this couple managed with poise.

Meghan began training for life as a royal. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After the announcement of the couple's engagement on Nov. 27 2017, the work to prepare for a royal wedding began. The soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex announced that she would retire from acting, closed her social media accounts, and started training for life as a member of the royal family. I'd love to see a remake of Princess Diaries based on Markle's transition into the royal family because training to be a royal is no joke. It takes serious discipline and commitment to such a huge life change. For instance, in early 2018 on March 6, Markle was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England. She had to do this to be married in the church later this spring. Between all of these transitions, it was clear Markle was very much ready to be a royal and marry Harry.

They got married. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on May 19, and what a sight it was to see. (Well, I saw it on my TV, and it was amazing even on screen.) Marriage is obviously a huge step for any couple, but a royal wedding has the enormous element of the international spotlight to add to the equation. And the couple truly astonished people across the globe with seriously sweet chemistry at the altar. Megan also floored people with her elegantly simple wedding gown.

They got pregnant. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Oct. 15, the news that the couple is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019 came straight from the Kensington Palace. How exciting is a wedding and pregnancy announcement in one year? What a lovely way to start your first year in the royal family.