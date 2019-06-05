Despite Trump's campaign promise to defend LGBTQ+ rights, he doesn't have exactly the best track record on the matter — and Buttigieg made sure to highlight that after Trump said he is "absolutely fine" with the mayor's gay marriage in a May 2019 interview with Fox News.

"Even though they’re paying lip service to the idea of — like the president was asked about my marriage, so he could have the opportunity to say he’s fine with it," Buttigieg said during a May 17 campaign event in Iowa, according to ABC News. "That’s nice."

He then referenced a May 15 report from The Daily Beast that said children of LGBTQ+ families born with assisted reproductive technology outside the United States may now be considered born out of wedlock and not automatically guaranteed U.S. citizenship, even if their parents are American citizens.

A Department of State official pointed Elite Daily to their operational guidance, which states in part, "A child born abroad to a surrogate, whose genetic parents are a U.S. citizen father and anonymous egg donor, is considered for citizenship purposes to be a person born out of wedlock of a U.S. citizen father, with a citizenship claim adjudicated under INA 309(a). This is the case regardless of whether the man is married and regardless of whether his spouse is the legal parent of the child at the time of birth. A child born abroad to a surrogate, whose genetic parents are a U.S. citizen father and the surrogate (mother) who is not married to the U.S. citizen father is considered for citizenship purposes to be a person born out of wedlock of a U.S. citizen father, with a citizenship claim adjudicated under INA 309(a). Note that in such a case, despite the genetic and gestational connection, the surrogate mother is not the legal parent of the child at the time of birth, usually pursuant to a surrogacy agreement."

"We find out this week that they changed the State Department guidance — I don’t know if you saw this," Buttigieg continued in his May 2019 Fox interview. "So if you are, for example, in an international adoption scenario, and you’re a same-sex couple, as far as the United States government is concerned, you have a child born out of wedlock. Think about what that means. It means you are not a citizen of the same country as your own child at the time that they are born. And that’s discrimination."