Another day, another strange, exclamation-point-filled tweet from the POTUS. On Saturday, March 16, Donald Trump took to Twitter to level criticism at the late U.S. Senator John McCain with regard to his reported involvement with the Russia dossier and his Obamacare vote. The McCain Institute did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding the Russia dossier. Before long, people on Twitter — including Meghan McCain — started to respond to Trump's claims. Meghan McCain's response to Donald Trump criticizing her father was not only a total clapback, but she even gave Trump a suggestion for spending his time off Twitter

On Saturday, March 16, Trump posted a tweet sharing his thoughts on John McCain and the Russia dossier. He wrote:

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier 'is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.' Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse 'stains' than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!

Though many people condemned Trump's criticism and analysis on what constitutes a "stain," no one's response landed harder than Meghan McCain's. In a quote-retweet, she wrote:

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father....

She then continued with some advice for the POTUS:

I wish I had been given more Saturday[s] with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on Trump's tweet and a response to or comment on McCain's reply, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Despite pushback on his tweet from multiple people including writher and producer Ava DuVernay and actress Mia Farrow, Trump continued to tweet about John McCain's relationship to the dossier. On the morning of St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, Trump posted another tweet criticizing the late senator, writing:

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) 'last in his class' (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further clarification of the tweet, but did not hear back at the time of publication. The McCain Institute did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding President Trump's claims about McCain's alleged involvement with the Russia dossier. According to CNN, McCain, who died in August 2018 after battling brain cancer, denied giving the dossier to BuzzFeed, but he did acknowledge providing it to the FBI during a 2017 interview with The Daily Caller.

Meghan McCain responded to that tweet too. In a now-deleted tweet, the TV personality and columnist wrote on Sunday, March 17, "My father lives rent free in your head," and honestly, she might have a point. Over the last several years Trump has taken several very public swipes at the the late Arizona senator, calling him things like "foul mouthed," "weak," and a "dummy." In 2017, Trump posted a series of tweets claiming that McCain had been "losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore." During his later years, McCain often pushed back at Trump's remarks and policies denouncing the "spurious, half-baked nationalism" of the current administration.

Meghan McCain, like her father, has been a longtime critic of President Trump, both directly and indirectly. At her father's memorial service in September, she cited Trump's campaign slogan in a speech to criticize him and uplift her father. She said, "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great." Back in February, when Trump complained about McCain's vote to preserve the Affordable Care Act, his daughter tweeted, "The president’s obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling - even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union."

It seems that no matter how many times Trump comes after the late senator, Meghan McCain will always be there to check him.