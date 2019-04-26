In what may or may not be surprising news to you, President Donald Trump just made some seriously shady comments about his latest 2020 rival, Joe Biden. When asked by the press how old is too old to run the country, the president went right at the 76-year-old, seemingly laughing at his age. But Donald Trump's comments on Joe Biden's age are confusing at the same time, because he definitely wasn't too much younger when he announced his own bid for the presidency.

According to the Associated Press, Trump, 72, made his comments while speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, April 26. He told the press that while he feels "young" and "vibrant," he's not so sure about Biden, who is the second-oldest 2020 candidate behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), 77.

“I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it — I am the youngest person," he said in a video tweeted out by CBS News. "I’m a young, vibrant man." Then he went in for the kill, suggesting that Biden is too old to run for the White House. "I look at Joe... I don't know about him. I don't know," Trump continued.

According to The Hill, he added:

I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy.

A reminder that this is coming from the guy who, according to Quartz, at the age of 70 became the oldest person to ever be elected to the presidency and the "oldest elected leader of a major world power."

I just can't, you guys. Even Twitter can't shake this one. The phrasing is just so... odd. He called himself "the youngest person."

Even Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame hilariously weighed in.

One Twitter user likes the idea of leaving age out of the race altogether.

Biden's response to Trump's comments was a lot more relaxed, though. During an appearance on The View later on April 26, he said, “If [Trump] looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home.”

"The best way to judge me is to watch, see if I have the energy and the capacity — it’s, ya know, a 'show me' business," Biden continued.

Well, then. It looks to me like the 2020 race might be the most heated ones yet.

Biden even came out swinging in his campaign announcement video. The video, shared on April 25, is centered on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, who was protesting the white nationalists. At the time, Trump famously uttered a line during his speech about the rally that pitted white supremacists protesting the removal of Confederate statues against protesters standing up against racism. After placing blame on "both sides," the president said in reference to the white nationalists, "You had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides." Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on those remarks, but did not hear back. Trump, however, addressed those comments on April 26, saying he was "talking about people who went because they felt very strongly about the statue of Robert E. Lee." He continued, according to CBS News, "Whether you like it or not, he was one of the great generals."

In his announcement video, Biden takes aim at Trump's 2017 comments, saying they "assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it." He refers to that time as the moment he knew "we are in the battle for the soul of this nation," and Biden warns giving Donald Trump another four years in office will "forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation."

Joe Biden on YouTube

Well, the gloves are off, folks. Get ready for a wild election cycle.