Which Democrats Are Running For President In 2020? It's A Full List
Election season can be a stressful time for many of us, but it's looking like 2020 might be the most suspenseful time yet. At this point, its no secret that Democrats have been eagerly waiting to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. So, as the number of prominent Democrats continue to announce their presidential run, it's becoming clear that the next election season is going to be one for the books. If you're like me, you might start feeling overwhelmed with the number of presidential nominees popping up. So, who are the Democrats running in 2020? Here's the rundown.
Trump's presidency has been a controversial one to say... the least. Since taking office in the White House, Trump has gone head to head with Democrats over various issues, including border security, LGBTQ+ protections, immigration, and health care. Judging by the number of Democrats announcing plans to challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020, it appears that tensions between Trump and Democrats will reach all new highs. However, it's still up in the air who is just teasing the idea, and who is really planning on stepping up to the plate come 2020.
So, who are the brave faces running for president next year? While some are still working on exploratory committees, others have officially announced their run for president. Meet your Democratic candidates, and check this space again for updates. I can guarantee this list will only grow.
Kamala Harris
California Sen. Kamala Harris' presidential bid announcement was arguably one of the most anticipated of 2019.
On Dec. 1, 2018, Harris told MSNBC that she planned to make her final decision to run in the 2020 presidential election over the holidays, but on Monday, Jan. 21, Harris took to Twitter to announce that she would officially be running for president next year, and formally kicked off her campaign with a massive rally on Jan 27.
Before entering into politics, Harris worked as a California attorney and prosecutor specializing in transnational criminal organizations. In 2015, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate as California Democrat, making her second woman of African and Asian descent to hold the position.
Julian Castro
Julian Castro served as Mayor of San Antonio, Texas from 2009 to 2014, before serving as the housing secretary under President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017. Castro was one of the first ones to announce his plan to run for president, sharing a message on Dec. 12, 2018 via Twitter that he plans to set up an exploratory committee to test support for a presidential bid.
With a resume as extensive as his, it's no wonder that the Texas Democrat officially announced his presidential run on Saturday, Jan. 12 in his hometown of San Antonio.
Kirsten Gillibrand
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand isn't only known for her Democratic politics, but also for being one of the key political figures supporting the #MeToo movement. On Jan. 15, Gillibrand appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to announce her official run in the 2020 presidential election by launching an exploratory committee.
"I’m going to run for president of the United States," she told Colbert. "Because as a young mom I am going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own."
Since Trump took office, Gillibrand has openly spoken out against the president's policies, and has asked him to resign amid the numerous sexual misconduct allegations aimed at him, which Trump has consistently denied. Prior to winning election to the U.S. Senate, Gillibrand served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2009. She has held the position of a New York senator since 2010.
As a leading women's rights activist, it's safe to assume that she and Trump will have a lot to talk about come the election season.
Elizabeth Warren
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has earned a fearless reputation of speaking out against President Trump's controversial policy. Well, on Dec. 31, 2018, Warren announced via Twitter that she would launch an exploratory committee as the first step towards her 2020 presidential bid.
Prior to her political career, Warren worked as a law professor at a number of universities, and was eventually elected to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission. In 2007, Warren started taking on Wall Street directly after the infamous financial crisis and in 2012 she was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Massachusetts Democrat.
Even though Warren's impressive political resume earns her a well-deserved presidential bid, Trump may disagree. Over the past few months, the two political figures have engaged in rounds of name-calling and petty remarks, particularly in regards to Warren's Native American heritage. So, there's a good chance Warren's campaign may be one of Trump's top talking points.
Pete Buttigieg
Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the most recent Democrat to announce the launch of his exploratory committee for president, having shared the message early Wednesday, Jan. 23 via Twitter. Buttigieg became known in the political game when he secured his mayoral win only in his 20's, and became the first openly gay candidate for the position. Prior to becoming mayor, Buttigieg also served in the Navy as a combat veteran, and is one of the youngest faces running for president, at only 37 years old.
Although his name might not be known quite as well as his fellow candidates, this millennial politician could make waves depending on his campaign. It's all just getting started.
Tulsi Gabbard
Similar to Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a 37-year old Hawaiian Democratic congresswoman that announced her presidential bid on Saturday, Jan. 12 while appearing on The Van Jones Show. Not only is she a young face in the political game, but she made history when she was the first Hindu member to ever be elected to U.S. Congress.
Gabbard is an Iraq war veteran currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Before that, she worked as the vice-charwoman Democratic National Committee but eventually resigned. Although she may be one of the lesser-knowns running for president, there's a chance the United States might see its first American Samoan (and female) president.
John Delaney
John Delaney is both a businessman and politician serving as a United States Representative as a part of Maryland's 6th district, which he held since 2013. Delaney got a real head-start over his fellow candidates: per The New York Times, he announced his plan to run for president way, way back in July of 2017, more than three years ahead of the election.
Andrew Yang
If the 2016 presidential elections taught us anything, it's that a political background isn't apparently necessary to win the White House. Andrew Yang, founder of Venture of America, is a New York entrepreneur with an interesting proposition for the American people. According to Yang's website, the candidate proposes that the U.S. government pay $1,000 a month as a "freedom dividend" to all Americans between the ages of 18 to 64 as a form of universal income and assuage the impending job crisis in the country. Yang may arguably be a dark horse in the race, but at this point, it's unclear who will come out on top.
So there you have it, everyone. The list of Democratic nominees (official and unofficial) aren't only lengthy, but quite diverse. Oh 2020, you sure are going to be interesting.