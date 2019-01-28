Election season can be a stressful time for many of us, but it's looking like 2020 might be the most suspenseful time yet. At this point, its no secret that Democrats have been eagerly waiting to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. So, as the number of prominent Democrats continue to announce their presidential run, it's becoming clear that the next election season is going to be one for the books. If you're like me, you might start feeling overwhelmed with the number of presidential nominees popping up. So, who are the Democrats running in 2020? Here's the rundown.

Trump's presidency has been a controversial one to say... the least. Since taking office in the White House, Trump has gone head to head with Democrats over various issues, including border security, LGBTQ+ protections, immigration, and health care. Judging by the number of Democrats announcing plans to challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020, it appears that tensions between Trump and Democrats will reach all new highs. However, it's still up in the air who is just teasing the idea, and who is really planning on stepping up to the plate come 2020.

So, who are the brave faces running for president next year? While some are still working on exploratory committees, others have officially announced their run for president. Meet your Democratic candidates, and check this space again for updates. I can guarantee this list will only grow.

Kirsten Gillibrand Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand isn't only known for her Democratic politics, but also for being one of the key political figures supporting the #MeToo movement. On Jan. 15, Gillibrand appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to announce her official run in the 2020 presidential election by launching an exploratory committee. "I’m going to run for president of the United States," she told Colbert. "Because as a young mom I am going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own." Since Trump took office, Gillibrand has openly spoken out against the president's policies, and has asked him to resign amid the numerous sexual misconduct allegations aimed at him, which Trump has consistently denied. Prior to winning election to the U.S. Senate, Gillibrand served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2009. She has held the position of a New York senator since 2010. As a leading women's rights activist, it's safe to assume that she and Trump will have a lot to talk about come the election season.

Elizabeth Warren Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has earned a fearless reputation of speaking out against President Trump's controversial policy. Well, on Dec. 31, 2018, Warren announced via Twitter that she would launch an exploratory committee as the first step towards her 2020 presidential bid. Prior to her political career, Warren worked as a law professor at a number of universities, and was eventually elected to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission. In 2007, Warren started taking on Wall Street directly after the infamous financial crisis and in 2012 she was elected to the U.S. Senate as a Massachusetts Democrat. Elizabeth Warren on YouTube Even though Warren's impressive political resume earns her a well-deserved presidential bid, Trump may disagree. Over the past few months, the two political figures have engaged in rounds of name-calling and petty remarks, particularly in regards to Warren's Native American heritage. So, there's a good chance Warren's campaign may be one of Trump's top talking points.

Pete Buttigieg Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the most recent Democrat to announce the launch of his exploratory committee for president, having shared the message early Wednesday, Jan. 23 via Twitter. Buttigieg became known in the political game when he secured his mayoral win only in his 20's, and became the first openly gay candidate for the position. Prior to becoming mayor, Buttigieg also served in the Navy as a combat veteran, and is one of the youngest faces running for president, at only 37 years old. Although his name might not be known quite as well as his fellow candidates, this millennial politician could make waves depending on his campaign. It's all just getting started.

Tulsi Gabbard Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Similar to Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a 37-year old Hawaiian Democratic congresswoman that announced her presidential bid on Saturday, Jan. 12 while appearing on The Van Jones Show. Not only is she a young face in the political game, but she made history when she was the first Hindu member to ever be elected to U.S. Congress. Gabbard is an Iraq war veteran currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Before that, she worked as the vice-charwoman Democratic National Committee but eventually resigned. Although she may be one of the lesser-knowns running for president, there's a chance the United States might see its first American Samoan (and female) president.

John Delaney Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Delaney is both a businessman and politician serving as a United States Representative as a part of Maryland's 6th district, which he held since 2013. Delaney got a real head-start over his fellow candidates: per The New York Times, he announced his plan to run for president way, way back in July of 2017, more than three years ahead of the election.