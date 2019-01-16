Allow me to distract you from the current government shutdown with a little look at the 2020 presidential race. It's almost that time again when the country, after four long years, gets to vote on a new president. 2019 might have just started, but 2020 is fast-approaching for presidential hopefuls looking to challenge President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, another Democratic name entered the ring. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's 2020 presidential campaign bid is launching her to take on President Trump — and, TBH, it's not surprising.

Gillibrand appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 15 to formally announce her 2020 presidential run. She told Colbert that she's forming an exploratory committee to run for president "tonight." "I’m going to run for president of the United States," she told Colbert. "Because as a young mom I am going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own."

Gillibrand also told Colbert, when asked about her potential priorities as president, that she will "restore what’s been lost: the integrity and the compassion of this country," The New York Times reported. Judging by the Gillibrand 2020 website she has a vision on how to get there: by taking on Trump. It reads,

Kirsten is getting ready to run for president, and she will fight for you and your family as hard she does for her own. We’re building a new kind of campaign – bold in our ideas, clear in our convictions and committed to making change. It all depends on this team coming together to build a movement with the courage, compassion and determination to take on President Trump. Are you in?

Gillibrand's presidential run comes after years of the senator being an outspoken critic of the president. In 2017, Gillibrand even called for Trump to resign over the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him, all of which Trump has denied, saying he doesn't know any of the dozen women who came forward. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for additional comment on the allegations against Trump but did not immediately hear back. The official White House position is that these women are lying. However, Gillibrand told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in December 2017 that she found the allegations credible, saying,

President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign.

Gillibrand also didn't have a problem taking on Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh. In September, Gillibrand delivered a speech on the Senate floor calling out Republicans for how they responded to the accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, accusations which he denied in public statements. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for further comment on the multiple allegations. “It’s telling American women that your voice doesn’t matter," said Gillibrand.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on YouTube

Gillibrand has not been at all quiet in her criticism towards Trump, especially when it comes to matters of sexual misconduct. Given that, her promise to take on Trump isn't surprising. Let's see how it goes.