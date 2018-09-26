As the Senate Judiciary Committee gears up for Christine Blasey Ford's upcoming testimony, there's already another allegation against Brett Kavanaugh which has come to light. Julie Swetnick's sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh mark the third round of accusations against the Supreme Court hopeful. Representatives of Kavanaugh did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on Swetnick's allegations. Let's see how this pans out.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, The Guardian reported that a third woman, Julie Swetnick, has come forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Swetnick's allegations follow those Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, who have also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and attempted sexual assault, which he has denied. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for further comment. On Sept. 26, Swetnick's lawyer Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to share a three-page affidavit signed by Swetnick, who claims she met Kavanaugh in the 1980s and has seen him allegedly behave inappropriately towards women in the past, including allegedly grabbing them and allegedly attempting to remove their clothing, allegedly verbally abusing them, and even allegedly engaging in gang rape. Representatives of Kavanaugh did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's request for comment on Swetnick's allegations.

The sworn statement read in part,

I observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behaviour towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, “grinding” against girls and and attempting to remove or shift girls clothing to expose private body parts. I likewise observed him be verbally abusive towards girls by making crude sexual comments to them that were designed to demean, humiliate, and embarrass them.

Though Kavanaugh has not responded to Swetnick's allegations directly, in a prepared statement that he planned to read to the Senate on Thursday, he denied the allegations against him, according to CNN. "I am here this morning to answer these allegations and to tell the truth. And the truth is that I have never sexually assaulted anyone — not in high school, not in college, not ever," the statement said in part.

These new allegations against Kavanaugh are clearly disturbing, and they're sure to be an important addition to the ongoing drama surrounding the Supreme Court hopeful's confirmation vote. One thing is for certain — Kavanaugh and the Trump administration have a lot on their plate at the moment.

On Sept. 16, Professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault during a party back in high school. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment. In response, Kavanaugh has consistently denied that there's any truth to Ford's claims, but regardless, the Senate Judiciary Committee decided to delay his confirmation vote until they could hear Ford's testimony, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 27. A committee vote is currently scheduled for Sept. 28.

Then, just to add fuel to the fire, Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct on Monday, Sept. 23. In response to Ramirez's allegations, Kavanaugh released a statement through the White House denying any incident ever took place and these allegations are "smear, and nothing else," per his statement shared by USA Today. Representatives for Kavanaugh did not reply to Elite Daily's request for comment. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment about both women's allegations at the time, but did not hear back.

He said,

This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name – and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building – against these last-minute allegations.

Donald Trump has also openly voiced his support for Kavanaugh, and even referred to Ramirez and Ford's allegations as "totally political," while speaking to reporters on Monday, Sept. 24.

Even though new accusations are popping up by the day, it's still up in the air what will come from this new information. We'll just have to wait and see.