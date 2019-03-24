Well, FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, according to U.S. Attorney General William Barr. It's a revelation many have been anticipating for what seems like ages, but what does the Mueller report say about obstruction of justice? Let's take a closer look at a letter Barr submitted on March 24 to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees that summarized the findings.

The note basically says that Mueller's team did not draw a conclusion about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. Barr instead wrote that the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the evidence submitted in the investigation "is not sufficient" to establish the president committed a crime. However, it doesn't exonerate him of the charge completely. Barr quoted Mueller as writing, "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The DOJ did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment by the time of publication. You can read a summary of the findings here.

For obvious reasons, people weren't so moved by this and quickly took to social media to call for the full release of the Mueller report. But considering there's no rule saying that it has to be made public, it's unclear whether that will ever happen. Elite Daily reached out to the DOJ for comment on whether the report will be released, but did not immediately hear back.

More to come...