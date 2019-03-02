If you thought the president's Twitter feed was bad, wait until you see the video of Donald Trump's 2019 CPAC Speech. While giving a fiery and largely off-script address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 2, Trump sounded off on various topics from FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russia and members of the 2016 Trump campaign (which Trump denies) to his critics. If we're being honest, it's arguably some never-seen-before kind of anger. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for any additional comment on his speech, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While there's so much to pick apart in his address, perhaps what stands out the most are the comments he made about the Russia investigation, which comes as Democrats ramp up their probes into his business dealings and as Mueller's investigation reportedly draws to a close. After calling the investigations a "witch hunt" for the umpteenth time, Trump continued on to say that the probes are "trying to take you out with b*llsh*t." It was some seriously strong language coming from the president.

“So now they go and morph into, let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post. After calling out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-California), the president said, “These people are sick. They’re sick.” Trump added:

You put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there and all of a sudden they are trying to take you out with b*llsh*t, okay?

“Now Robert Mueller never received a vote and neither did the person who appointed him." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on his remarks about the Democrats and Robert Mueller, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It's hard to miss that President Trump seemed fired up. As someone who usually sticks to name-calling on Twitter, it was a little out of the ordinary to hear him use a little bit stronger language as he described his frustration with ongoing investigations into his finances and the 2016 presidential election

He then focused on the Feb. 27 congressional appearance by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who testified that Trump, among other things, reportedly had knowledge of the WikiLeaks hack, which released a trove of Democratic emails allegedly stolen by Russia during the election cycle, including those of his rival Hillary Clinton. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's inquiry for comment on Cohen's claims. During his speech, Trump attempted to portray comments he made in a July 2016 press conference urging Russia to find 30,000 emails deleted from a private server Clinton used while serving as secretary of state as "sarcasm" and "having fun with the audience," per NBC News.

“With the fake news, if you tell a joke, if you are sarcastic, if you're having fun with the audience, if you are on live television with millions of people and 25,000 people, in an arena, and if you say something like ‘Russia, please, if you can, get us Hillary Clinton's emails! Please, Russia, please! Please get us the emails! Please!’” Trump said mockingly.

Following Trump's March 2 speech, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur shared a tweet with Trump's apparent response to her during an interview on July 27, 2016. Per her tweeted transcript, Trump said at the time that his words gave him "no pause," and he said, "Now, if [R]ussia, or [C]hina, or any other country has those emails… [I] mean to be honest with you, [I’d] love to see them." A June 2017 CNN report on the subject shared that Sean Spicer, who was the White House press secretary at the time, claimed that Trump "was joking at the time."

He went on to mock the Green New Deal, a proposal championed by freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and other Democrats that aims to tackle climate change, saying the plan promotes “no planes, no energy," according to The Washington Post.

“When the wind stops blowing, that’s the end of your electric,” Trump said, before going into an impression. “‘Darling, is the wind blowing today? I’d like to watch television, darling.’” He really laid it on thick, didn't he?

It's unclear what exactly fueled such fiery comments, but something tells me it has a lot to do with Cohen's testimony. In addition to the WikiLeaks claim, the former lawyer once again said that the president was allegedly involved in a hush money scheme to buy the silence of women claiming affairs with him in an effort to prevent damage to the 2016 campaign. Trump has denied the affairs, but admitted to reimbursing his former lawyer for the payment Cohen made to one of the women, although the president called it a "monthly retainer" that did not involve the campaign at all. This could implicate the president in federal campaign finance violations, which has prompted impeachment talks, largely among Democrats, and will possibly lead to more investigations. The White House did not return Elite Daily's previous requests for comment on the subject.

With so much going on with regard to serious investigations involving President Trump, he made sure to take out his frustrations during his CPAC speech. As to his claims in the speech regarding various investigations, time will tell if it's all "b*llsh*t."