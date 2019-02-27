Just when you thought the President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen drama couldn't get any worse, the president's former lawyer and fixer drops another bombshell. Such was the case on Wednesday, Feb. 27, when Cohen went before Capitol Hill to testify that President Trump allegedly broke the law in office, describing his onetime client as a racist, a conman and a cheat. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Cohen's claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication. While some might question his credibility, considering the lawyer has been convicted of his own crimes, Michael Cohen's testimony was accompanied by some receipts that could convince you to hear him out.

In his testimony, which came on the second day of a three-day run of congressional appearances, Cohen made not one, but a number of allegations against the president. For starters, he once again alleged that Trump reimbursed him for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with his client, during the 2016 election cycle to prevent damage to the race. (Trump has denied the affair, but admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment.) Cohen's proof? A copy of a check that "Mr. Trump wrote from his personal bank account after he became president," bearing Trump's signature, which appears to implicate the president in federal campaign finance violations. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment about the document, but did not immediately hear back. Additionally, Cohen included a receipt for his home equity credit, supporting previous claims that he used funds from his own home equity line to make the $130,000 payment to Daniels.

He also claimed that Trump knew of discussions between his former associate Roger Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about releasing a trove of Democratic emails, including those of Hillary Clinton to damage her 2016 presidential campaign. To support his claim, Cohen described an alleged instance in July 2016 when Trump received a call from Stone, who Cohen claims told the then-presidential candidate that Clinton's emails would be released in a couple days. Trump allegedly responded "to the effect of 'wouldn’t that be great.'" Conversely, Trump previously denied speaking to Stone about WikiLeaks. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Trump's knowledge of the email release. Representatives for Stone did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment, but ABC News reporter Ali Dukakis tweeted a statement Stone gave to the network on Feb. 27 that said "Mr. Cohen['s] statement is untrue."

And then there's the third bombshell: Cohen claimed that Trump lied about the infamous Trump Tower Moscow project. You might remember that Cohen first told Congress that the effort to build Trump Tower Moscow ended in January 2016, but later admitted that they had in fact extended into the summer of that year, when Trump was the presumptive presidential nominee. In his new testimony, Cohen claimed that Trump "knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign," even apparently asking him in June 2016, “How’s it going in Russia?” Cohen insisted that his former client lied about those negotiations because "he never expected to win the election." Cohen added, "He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Cohen's claims about Trump Tower Moscow.

He continued on to claim that Trump is a "racist" who has made a number of disparaging comments about African Americans, including that "black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid," and that Trump's bid for the White House was nothing more than a marketing ploy. The White House did not immediately return Elite Daily's request for comment about either subject. It's all really... something. You can check out the testimony here.

Cohen, who will report to prison on May 6 for a series of financial crimes, will also give further testimony on Thursday, Feb. 28. Though this will be the big event, there's still a possibility that more could be ahead. Eek.

I don't know about you, but nothing could have prepared me for this — not even all this time we've had to prepare. Cohen was initially supposed to testify before the House Oversight Committee and give a "full and credible account" of his work with Trump on Feb. 7, per The New York Times, but his attorney Lanny Davis requested a postponement over alleged "ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani," Davis told Elite Daily in a statement at the time. The White House and representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. The date was then scheduled for late February and here we are.

Though Trump has yet to weigh in on Cohen's testimony, something tells me that whatever he has to say won't be so good. Since Cohen flopped on him, the president has routinely painted and labeled his former lawyer as a liar who has been making up stories to reduce his jail sentence. In January, for example, Trump endorsed apparent comments by Fox News’ Kevin Corke, calling on people not to forget that "Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud." He then added, "Lying to reduce his jail time!"

Oof. It might seem like this thing is drawing to a close, but these two have proved us wrong time and time again. Keep your eyes peeled for what, if anything, is ahead.

