It's time to give your space the glow up it deserves. Modsy's WFH Glow Up Giveaway is your chance to turn your makeshift "workspace" into a dreamy home office that's straight out of Pinterest. Due to COVID-19, more and more people are working remotely these days, which has been quite the adjustment for anyone who doesn't have a proper home office setup. With the launch of this giveaway, Modsy will help one lucky winner design and furnish a truly Instagram-worthy space.

If you're not familiar with Modsy, they're an online interior design service that allows you to virtually give rooms in your home a makeover with furniture from some of your favorite stores like Crate & Barrel and West Elm. That way, you know what your space will look like before you even lift a finger. Now, Modsy is here to help someone with a WFH setup that needs a major upgrade.

Currently, your home "office" may be your kitchen table where you have to constantly rearrange your laptop and desk supplies whenever it's time for a meal. Not to mention, your "desk chair" situation may not be the most ideal for your back. On the flip side, you could be taking over your couch as your workspace, and you're so comfortable that it's difficult to be productive. Maybe you've got a desk in your bedroom, but it's seriously lacking in the decor department.

A space that's comfy and fills you with inspiration will make signing on for work much more enjoyable. Also, just imagine the compliments you'll receive from your coworkers every time you hop on a Zoom call. If this sounds like something you need, you'll definitely want to enter Modsy's WFH Glow Up Giveaway.

In order to enter, you need to capture a video or photo of your desk at home and post it on the 'Gram or Twitter. Be sure to pair it with the hashtag #ModsyWFHGlowUp. It's as simple as that. The contest ends on Sept. 22, 2020, so you'll want to post your content as soon as you can. According to the official press release, on Sept. 25, Modsy will announce the winner on their Instagram account.

The lucky winner will receive $1,000 that they can use as credit on Modsy for decor and furniture from brands like CB2. You'll also get a one-on-one consultation with a designer on Modsy who will help you bring your ideas to life. You can chat about your style preferences, goals, and average workday to get an idea of how to create a space that works best for you. You'll also get a 3D rendering of your designed layout, which Modsy is known for. With your rendering, you have the perfect guide to help you use your credit to the max.

If you need some inspo, Modsy has a variety of virtual renderings of rooms based on some of your favorite TV shows and movies like Friends and Disney princess films. With fall around the corner, you can even design your office space to look like some of your favorite Halloween movies if that's your vibe.

If you're a Disney fan, try making a Disney-inspired desk with strings lights and a princess-themed color palette. For cozy queens, you'll want to get some furniture that will be incredibly comfy, but also help you focus up. The ideas are probably starting to flow already, so start snapping your pics to enter the giveaway now.