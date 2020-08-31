These Disney-Inspired Desk Ideas Will Make Your WFH Setup A Dream Come True

Spending lots of time working at your home desk area calls for transforming the space into one you enjoy being in. It should accurately reflect who you are and what you love. If your downtime consists of listening to your favorite Disney songs or watching animated classics on Disney+, you're a true Disney lover. That's why some Disney-inspired desk ideas can be a true dream come true for you.

So quit mousing around and take some time to sprinkle a bit of pixie dust on your WFH setup. Just adding several dreamy strings of twinkle lights can help you create a wish upon a star vibe. You can replace your wall hangings with several motivational quotes like Winnie the Pooh's, "You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think". A favorite movie title works as well, such as, The Lion King. Treat yourself to a Disney mug for your much-needed coffee breaks. Don't forget to prepare some Disney-inspired treats occasionally just for good measure, like a homemade Dole Whip float.

You might even want to decorate your entire desk area in all the colors of your favorite Disney princess movie, and a clock to check for when you're close to midnight. You might enjoy "It's A Small World," but think big when it comes to your office inspo. If you need a few ideas, these nine Disney desk ideas are a great start for your happily every after.

1. This Epcot Ball Planter Is Suc-Cute For Your Office Cactus Epcot Inspired Sphere Air Plant Holder Planter $15 | Etsy Give your desk a bit of trendy decor with a mini succulent. They're easy to take care of, and a Disney-inspired planter like this Epcot one is a great touch. This is a perfect way to help you dream of your next Disney vacay and to think happy thoughts of the last time you may have visited.

2. This Mickey Mousepad Is Punderful Pink Watercolor Mousepad $18 $16 | Etsy What's not to love about a Mickey Mouse watercolor mousepad? The pink watercolor art is so punny on Mickey's iconic shape, and it's the perfect spot to keep your pink wireless mouse. The pink color will also work perfectly if you're going for a princess vibe with your decor.

3. This Framed Movie Quote Will Give Your Desk Hakuna Matata Hakuna Matata Sign $9 | Etsy Sometimes, you need a little motivation, especially on the Monday of a brand new work week. Add a Disney framed quote like this "Hakuna Matata" one from The Lion King to your wall or on your desk.

4. This "It's A Small World" Clock Will Keep You Right On Time It's a Small World Inspired Wall Clock $60 | Etsy Never say you'll be late for "a very important date" like the White Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland. A magical clock like this "it's a small world" replica one will be a lot more exciting to see than just a regular digital clock. Every time you go to check the time, you'll be reminded of one of your favorite Disneyland rides.

5. This Disney Mug You'll Love A Latte Disney Parks ABC Mug – N – Walt Disney World $15 | ShopDisney You can't start your workday without a cup of coffee. Get a Disney-inspired mug you'll want to use every day. If you want something unique to you, get yourself an alphabet mug based on your initials. Each letter is different and features different rides and lands in the parks that you know and love.

6. A Disney-Inspired Candle To Transport You To Your Fave Place Rose Gold Basic $19 | Wishes Candle Co. A candle is a great way to instantly give your desk a calming vibe. While you're emailing, you can imagine you're hanging out at "The Happiest Place on Earth." If you love roses, you might adore this Rose Gold Basic candle that has a surprise enamel pin inside.

8. This Princess Pink Keyboard Logitech - K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Scissor Keyboard for Mac - Rose $40 | Best Buy If you like to Disneybound as your favorite character, you might want to try Disneybounding your desk as well. That means you just need to decorate your desk with similar colors that will remind you of certain characters. If you're going for a Sleeping Beauty feel, you'd want a rose-colored keyboard like this with some decorative wall vines.