If the last decade of Miley Cyrus' career proves anything, it's that life is all about the climb. Over the course of the past 10 years, Cyrus shed her Hannah Montana persona for good, released four albums, got engaged, got married, got divorced, debuted at least a dozen different beauty looks, and grew stronger through it all. Need a refresher of all that went down? You're in luck. Miley Cyrus' 2020 Instagram video — which she posted on New Year's Day and titled Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes — reflects on all the highs and lows of her last 10 years, and wow, it's been a journey.

Rather than directly addressing her fans, Cyrus uses the video to review her life-changing decade through the eyes of the media. The film opens with the scene from Hannah Montana: The Movie of Cyrus removing her iconic blonde wig, and then it quickly transitions to a scene from The Last Song, where Cyrus met her future boo, Liam Hemsworth, on set. There's no denying Hemsworth played a major role in Cyrus' life from the ages of 17 to 27, and as a result, Hemsworth plays a major role in Cyrus' decade-in-review video as well.

Miley Cyrus on YouTube

In between clips from her Can't Be Tamed era, her Bangerz days, her Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Pets phase, and her Younger Now period, the video tracks the progression of Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship. A minute into the video, Cyrus includes a magazine cover from June 2012 announcing their engagement. A little less than two minutes into the video, viewers see news clips discussing their September 2013 breakup.

Though the video doesn't mention their January 2016 reconciliation, Cyrus does include an Entertainment Tonight clip announcing their December 2018 wedding about eight minutes in. And of course, a little over a minute later, she touches on the news of their eventual separation in August 2019. (Warning: If you don't want to ugly cry, skip through 9:12 to 9:18 in the video. Just trust me.)

The video doesn't include any mention of her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter or her current boo Cody Simpson following her split from Hemsworth, though Simpson and Cyrus have seemingly shut down those recent cheating rumors. Instead, she ends the video with a closeup of her face and the words, "New Era Starts Now," no doubt alluding to her upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

This past decade hasn't been all smooth sailing for the singer, but she can't stop and she can't be tamed, and I can't wait to see what this new era brings.