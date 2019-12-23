After months of spamming our newsfeeds with lovey dovey PDA posts, did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson break up? Well, not according to Cody's sister Alli. When asked by Daily Mail Australia if her brother and Miley are still dating on Dec. 22, Alli reportedly confirmed that the two are still "together for sure."

Rumors of a split between Miley and Cody first started swirling about on Dec. 21 when TMZ snapped pictures of Cody strolling around New York City's SoHo neighborhood with Jordy Murray, Playboy's December 2019 playmate.

One day after Cody's stroll with Jordy, Miley took to Instagram to share a "Sad Christmas song" she wrote a few years ago onto her Instagram profile. “Was feeling like sh*t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” she wrote in the emotional caption. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

Hmmm... so her boyfriend is spotted chilling with a playmate across the country and she just so happens to post a long caption about feeling lonely the next day? It doesn't exactly take rocket science to figure out how the breakup rumors got started.

According to Us Weekly, Miley and Cody reportedly first started dating in October. The relationship came just two months after she publicly announced her split from Liam Hemsworth and less than a month after the reported end of her short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

On Oct. 4, just four days before she first publicly referred to Cody as her "bf," Miley took to Twitter to defend her decision to lay her dating life out in the open. “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning," she wrote. "I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up… but I am grown now. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She went on to note that spending her teens and early 20s consumed by an on-again-off-again relationship with Liam has left her inexperienced with regards to the dating scene. “This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’/grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote. “I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R… and ‘meeting/trusting’ people in my position is really [tough]… I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating — this is where I am at!”

Based on that Tweet, I think we can all safely assume that Miley will keep us in the loop if she and Cody really do end up calling it quits.