It's been a few weeks since Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits, and the singer has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson. Now, inside sources are opening up to TMZ about why Cyrus decided to end things with the Hills star, and the reported reason Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter broke up apparently centers around how quickly things were heating up. Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus and Carter's reps for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While their two-month romance was short, there's no denying that Cyrus and Carter's fling was pretty hot and heavy from the get-go when they were photographed showing off some major PDA on a boat in Italy. Coming shortly after the announcement of their respective breakups — Cyrus from husband Liam Hemsworth and Carter from longtime partner Brody Jenner — the pair took Hot Girl Summer to the next level as they debuted twinning style at NYFW, made their red carpet couple debut at the Video Music Awards, and even hung out with Cyrus's mom, Tish. While I don't think anyone really expected the pair to work out in the end (after all, they'd both just gotten out of marriages), things apparently got serious a lot faster than they expected. The pair were even living together just weeks ago, which might have contributed to their decision to go their separate ways.

Per TMZ, multiple sources reportedly told the publication that the duo "got along like a house on fire" and "there was even talk of marriage," which I can understand potentially made Cyrus want to pump the brakes. The star understandably realized that she wasn't ready to get back into a serious relationship so soon, and the pair apparently parted with no hard feelings, per the publication. This contradicts what another source told People back on Sept. 25. "Kaitlynn is still surprised and upset about how abruptly things ended," the source said at the time.

The TMZ report mirrors what a few sources previously told E! News about the star needing to "hit the reset button" following back-to-back breakups. One insider told the publication, "Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herself."

An inside source echoed the same sentiment to People about the reasons for the pair's surprising split, saying that the star made the decision because she just "doesn’t want a serious relationship."

"She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing," the source continued. "She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants."

From the sounds of things, it appears that Cyrus realized that things were getting a little too serious when the pair started talking about marriage and was ready to pump the brakes, ultimately ending the relationship. However, it sounds like there are no hard feelings on either end, and I have a feeling we'll be seeing both of these queens carry the Hot Girl Summer vibes into fall.