Miley Cyrus is in a period of serious change in her life. She just launched her latest musical era with the release of her EP, SHE IS COMING, which blessed the world with the women-empowerment anthem "Mother's Daughter." She also just separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, only eight months after their December 2018 wedding and 10 years of dating on and off, which led to the creation of her emotional breakup single, "Slide Away." Now, she seems to be moving on with the The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. They were spotted seemingly making out while on vacation in Italy in August, and don't seem to be slowing down. So, now, with Miley Cyrus set to perform "Slide Away" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the question on everyone's mind is: Is it true that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter attended the MTV VMAs together?

Carter seems to be a big part of Cyrus' life these days. The pair have been seen hanging out on multiple occasions, Cyrus got a tattoo inspired by their Italian getaway, and they even sent a joint birthday gift to Carter's ex Brody Jenner, in the form of a weed bouquet. So, there's no question that they're pretty close.

And when it comes to the 2019 MTV VMAs, it looks like Cyrus decided to attend the award show with Carter by her side. Although they didn't walk the red carpet together — Cyrus showed up alone and skipped that part of the event entirely — according to Entertainment Tonight, the two were spotted backstage together, right before Cyrus was set to take the stage and give a very emotionally driven performance.

They walked with the rest of the team, seemingly not hinting at their relationship much, but still looking very close and connected. Are you surprised? To me, it seems pretty expected and like the two are very supportive of each other. I'd take a wild guess that Carter was there to offer an encouraging hug and, "You got this," and maybe compliment Cyrus's little black dress. (Let's be honest: She was rocking that outfit, even if you couldn't tell that it was black, due to the fact that her entire performance was in black and white.)

All in all, it was a much different tone than what we've seen from Cyrus at the VMAs in the past. Last year, she gave us a lot of retro vibes in her hot pink sunglasses and get-up, when she performed her hit "Younger Now." It was classy, quirky, and made me want to dress up in brightly colored clothes for the entire week after the award show.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to that, of course, there's her iconic performance from 2013, when she took the stage with Robin Thicke and said goodbye to her innocent identity as Hannah Montana. At the 2019 VMAs, she completely ditched that wild persona, for obvious reasons, and was about as real and genuine as it gets.

This part of her life might be a climb, but she's always taught us that the view after the climb is great. Maybe that hike she's going on will include Carter. Only time will tell.