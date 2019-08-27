If you haven't noticed, one major female celeb in particular has been all over the news this month, and it's safe to say Miley Cyrus' VMAs 2019 dress was one of the most anticipated looks of the night. After rumors swirled about the superstar parting ways with her longtime lover, Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus released a v emotional breakup song and took to Twitter to get real about her relationship status, as well as how she's portrayed in the media and how she's grown since her Disney days. The Video Music Awards are the first big red carpet event since all the drama began, and Cyrus put her best foot forward and slayed, heartbreak and rumors aside.

ICYMI, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been everyone's favorite couple for, like, ever. They met while co-starring in romantic drama The Last Song, and although their relationship has had its fair share of (publicly documented!) ups and downs, it's been special nonetheless, and it really seemed like the whole world was rooting for them. Unfortunately, it was announced on Aug. 10 that the couple would be filing for divorce, and unsurprisingly, Cyrus showed up solo to this year's VMAs, and didn't even walk the carpet. It wasn't until her performance that fans were able to catch a glimpse of her.

That said, she looked absolutely stunning. "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart," and nothing slays like a fab LBD:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Yessssss, girl! Cyrus wore a sexy, slinky little black dress — and to match, her performance was shown in black and white on television. Love commitment to an aesthetic! Cyrus paired the dress with layers and layers of chunky rings, bracelets, and necklaces for a rocker chic edge. Copying that move ASAP. As for her hair, she kept the rockstar vibes going with intentionally messy, wet-look waves, and the tousled tresses were the perfect finishing touch to the moody lewk.

Everything looked simple yet gorgeous, and that exposed back detail is killer:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Given all that's gone down, fans were certain Cyrus would be skipping the awards altogether and laying low — that is, until MTV announced that she'd be performing her new breakup song, "Slide Away":

Cyrus also received nominations for two awards this year: Her Tish-inspired track "Mother's Daughter" is up for both Song of Summer and Power Anthem. Seeing as she hasn't had the best luck at the VMAs in the past, I commend her for not only showing up to this year's show, but performing, too.

Need I remind you of Nicki Minaj's "Miley, what's good?" callout when Cyrus hosted the show back in 2015?

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And, uh, her 2013 performance is forever ingrained into all of our memories:

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus' VMA notoriety makes me even more of a fan, TBH — she's not one to dial down her personality for the sake of an award show or public appearance, and that's why so many people relate to her. Shout out to Miley for always being herself, and killing it post-breakup. You're my inspiration, Miley!