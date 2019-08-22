Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on Aug. 10, leaving fans with broken hearts and big dreams that they might eventually reunite (again). A separation and a divorce are two different things, after all. But on Aug. 21, Entertainment Tonight reportedly confirmed Hemsworth had officially filed for divorce from the pop star. It's sad, but understanding the reason why Liam Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus might help heal your achy breaky heart. Ultimately, everyone has to do what's best for them, and these two are no exception.

According to a source who reportedly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the situation, Hemsworth reportedly decided to file for divorce because he realized it was time to move on. "Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," the source reportedly said. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

As long as both Hemsworth and Cyrus are happy, that's all that really matters. A divorce might have been the best thing for both of them to move forward with their lives in the healthiest way possible.

As the source reportedly told ET, Hemsworth and Cyrus realized they just couldn't work things out in the end. "Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on," the source reportedly said. "Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over."

The source reportedly continued, saying, "At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn't want to drag it out publicly. He decided it was all too much." The reported source could be referring to Cyrus' PDA-filled Italian vacation with Kaitlynn Carter in early August, and the buzz that's followed the reported new couple ever since.

"Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this," the source reportedly continued. "But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

Additionally, a source reportedly told People that Cyrus wasn't OK with changing who she was or downplaying her sexuality for anyone, including Hemsworth. "She just got to the point where she didn’t want to hold back about who she is," the source reportedly said. "She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible. For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run."

As heartbreaking as their split has been, it seems like Hemsworth and Cyrus' individual happiness is their priority moving forward. Hopefully, they can both find that happiness, in spite of — or perhaps because of — their divorce.