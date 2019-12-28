Just days after spending the holidays together, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are continuing to put those breakup rumors to rest. While the pair were packing on the PDA when they first started dating back in October, speculation has been swirling that they were on the rocks after the couple appeared to be spending some time apart recently. However, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's latest Instagram post calls each other "besties," so it's definitely a good sign that things are stronger than ever.

If you've been following along, you might have seen that the couple spent the holidays together and effectively squashed all split rumors with PDA levels reminiscent of when they first started dating a few months ago. On Thursday, Dec. 26, Cyrus and Simpson kept the social media love-fest going when they headed to their Instagram Stories to let their followers know just how much they were into each other.

Alongside a selfie of the pair, the "Slide Away" singer wrote, "Start dating your best friend Asap," while she captioned another one "Besties."

Meanwhile, the Aussie singer gave Cyrus a shoutout on his own Instagram Stories, courtesy of a video of his S.O. walking into a restaurant. "Who is this stone cold fox," he captioned the clip.

Cyrus and Simpson's united front comes after a tough couple of weeks where the pair has fielded constant infidelity and breakup rumors. While TMZ shared a photo of Simpson hanging out in New York City on Dec. 21 with model Jordy Murray, Cody's sister Alli quickly squashed speculation that he and Miley had called it quits. She reportedly told The Daily Mail that the pair were just friends and were just hanging out. However, later that day, an unnamed source reportedly told E! News that a woman kissed Simpson "on the lips" at a New York night club. Simpson's agent quickly responded, telling the publication that "there is absolutely no truth to this story" and that "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period." Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Cyrus and Simpson for further comment on both of these rumors, but did not hear back.

Judging by their latest photos, the couple isn't letting these rumors get to them, instead focusing on themselves and their relationship. This included spending the Christmas holiday with Cyrus' family, who are apparently big fans of the singer's latest beau.

"Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay," a source reportedly told E! News back in November about his visit during Thanksgiving. "They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house. Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew."

From the look of things, this couple is stronger than ever after fielding these split rumors together, and they aren't shy about telling fans how they feel about each other. With the start of 2020 just around the corner, I wouldn't be surprised if we some more PDA-packed photos and videos as Cyrus and Simpson ring in the new year together.