Out of all the beautiful brides I've ever seen, Meghan Markle shined especially bright on her royal wedding day, because even as she was dressed to the nines and surrounded by thousands of fans, she still managed to look like herself. She wore her signature updo, her freckles peeked through a sheer layer of foundation, and her overall beauty vibe on the big day still seemed low-key, even on the most high-key of occassions. If you're wondering how she decided on her look, it turns out Meghan Markle’s wedding makeup inspiration came from everyone's favorite moodboarding website, aka Pinterest. I know! ~She's just like us.~

Makeup artist Daniel Martin works with some of the most well-known makeup brands in the world — Dior, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, etc. — and while he's been well-respected in the beauty sphere for ages, it was the opportunity to do the Duchess of Sussex's wedding day glam that catapulted his celebrity status worldwide. Since the big day, Martin has shared tons of deets, including the exact products he put on Markle for her big day, but until now, he hasn't said much about what the look was actually inspired by.

Lucky for Markle-lovers everywhere, he just guest-starred on an episode of Gloss Angeles, a beauty podcast hosted by Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan:

During his Gloss Angeles episode, Martin dished on everything from how he applies products to his budget faves. But of course, I was heavily interested in any possible tea to be spilled about the royals. Turns out, Markle's chill vibes even applied to her wedding day prep, and according to Martin, they didn't even set up a trial for her makeup look.

"I didn’t have a makeup trial with her because we couldn’t make the time. I knew what she liked and didn’t like. We exchanged Pinterest pictures over text," he explained to Johnson and Tan, who were shocked.

TBH, I was, too. You're telling me this gorgeous glam was the result of a few good Pinterest inspo shots???

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Martin went on to tell the GA gals why he'd recommend any bride use Pinterest when trying to figure out their wedding day look. "...I think for anybody, Pinterest is an incredible tool to use as a reference. For a bride, that’s their red carpet moment," he explained. "And I feel like you can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are because the last thing you want to do is look at these pictures and think, 'I was not comfortable looking like that.' You still have to have a sense of who you are."

Fortunately, he and Markle were on the same page about what kind of looks they were searching on Pinterest:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

“The dress is so architectural, if she had anymore makeup on, you wouldn’t even look at the dress," Martin insisted, adding, "And that’s not what that moment is about.” So true. I spent months wondering what kind of dress she'd wear, so I would've been peeved if the makeup overshadowed it.

Martin nailed the perfect look by enhancing Markle's natural beauty and still letting her gown take center stage:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What have we learned today? First, that the Gloss Angeles podcast really does have all the tea when it comes to the who's who of beauty, and second, that I need to start planning all my makeup looks via Pinterest. Catch me scrolling and pinning ASAP.