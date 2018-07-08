If you're a royal family enthusiast, then you probably remember where you were and what you were doing when you heard about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting engaged. Your newsfeed was most likely filled with posts announcing the happy couple's engagement, and you were probably in a group chat with your BFFs discussing which fashion designer you thought would be dressing the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex's gown. Well, the casual texts you sent your friends about the upcoming royal wedding is just about as casual as how Meghan Markle asked Daniel Martin to do her wedding makeup.

On Tuesday, July 3, Markle's longtime makeup artist and friend, Daniel Martin gave an interview on Good Morning America and shared how he created the bride's wedding day look, and arguably more importantly, how she asked him to do her makeup for the big day.

“She [texted and] was, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing May 19?’ And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom.” Martin told the hosts. Stars, they're just like us!

Martin went on to elaborate that the two often text because of how often they travel, so this method of communication is par for the course — but that doesn't make it less funny. "She sent me a text asking what I was doing the weekend of May 19th. I was like, ‘I may be in Cannes for the film festival but what’s up…’ and she sent me the bride and groom emoji right back and I literally dropped my phone!" Martin explained. "Then she sent me the shhhh emoji back so I couldn't let anyone know.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can you imagine one of your good (very famous) friends dropping three major proverbial bombs like that via text message? First, Markle oh-so-subtly told Martin she was getting married (and the date) to Prince Harry... you know, the Duke of Sussex and member of the British Royal Family. Then, she slyly asks him to do her makeup for the royal wedding, an event that would be watched by millions around the globe. And finally, she finishes off the convo by nonchalantly telling him (through emojis, of course) that he has to keep this all a secret. I mean, my nerves are worked up just thinking about being on the receiving end of Markle's texts, so I can only imagine how Martin must've felt in that moment.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But apparently, according to Martin, Markle is just a pretty laid back person in general. (Go figure?) In the same GMA interview, Martin actually described Markle as being "very chill" the morning of the royal nuptials. "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog was with us. We were playing around with him," he said. "It was a very chill morning ... her mom was there, which was amazing."

I mean, i can barely keep my cool on days when I have a first date with guys I meet on Bumble, so I'm going to need some serious lessons from Markle as to how she could possibly be so "chill" on the morning of one of the most important weddings of our lifetime... you know, where she herself was the bride.

Anyway, when Martin isn't appearing on shows like Good Morning America talking about the makeup look he created for the Duchess of Sussex, he is a Dior Brand Ambassador, makeup artist to a long list of A-list celebs like Nina Dobrev, Olivia Culpo, and Jessica Alba. Honestly, with a star-studded roster like that, I'm definitely looking forward to seeing more of Daniel Martin's work on both royalty and Hollywood stars alike in the near future.