You guys, I don't know what I'm more excited about: The new royal baby, or another fab outfit from the Duchess of Sussex. ICYMI, Meghan Markle's outfit in the first photo of the royal baby is as sweet as the look in Prince Harry's eyes when he stares lovingly at his wife and his new little family, and it's honestly too much for my cold heart to handle. True love exists! A baby is here! Move over, Met Gala, there's a new hot topic in town.

For real, though, it seems like we've been waiting for the birth of this royal baby forever, am I right? Don't get me wrong, I've been living for Markle's pregnancy style, which I've argued before has been a step up from her regular fashion sense, but even I feel like the girl needs a break from carrying that massive baby bump day in and day out. She deserves that post-pregnancy glow, people! So when the news came out on Monday, May 6, that Baby Sussex was born, I eagerly awaited a photo of Markle smiling proudly outside the Lindo Wing, a tradition I also looked forward to during each of Kate Middleton's pregnancies. Ever the maverick, Markle instead decided to opt out of the post-birthing photo opp, and didn't make her motherly debut until a few days later.

Believe me, I hate that she broke tradition, but it was honestly worth the wait:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is this not the happiest little family you've ever seen? What a trio:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also, I know I'm supposed to be fawning over the baby, but is it a bad thing if I'm slightly more interested in Markle's dress?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's sort of like a summertime sleeveless white trench coat, don't you think? I'm so into it. She paired the button-front dress by Wales Bonner with nude Manolo Blahnik heels and minimalist turquoise Jennifer Meyer jewelry, per Fashionista. Perhaps this flawless fit is a sign that her enhanced sense of style while pregnant will continue on now that she's entered Mom Life? I certainly hope so.

Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is destined to have the most fashionable mother ever:

My reaction after seeing the photo of Prince Archie meeting his great-grandma, the Queen:

I couldn't be happier for Meghan, Harry, and Archie, but like I said, I really will miss her on-point pregnancy fashion sense. Archie was a part of some of her best looks! Let's journey down memory lane and revisit some of my personal faves.

This all-white ensemble featuring a chain-patterned Victoria Beckham dress and a nurse's hat for Commonwealth Day was a recent fave. The emerald green shoes and clutch were such a good call:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

And this fit-like-a-glove nude Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer combo whilst on a visit to the National Theatre was to die for. Talk about elegance!

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Of course, let's not forget her boldest look to date, this patterned vacay dream dress (Complete with Frangipani flowers in her hair!) whilst in Fiji at the start of her pregnancy:

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Girl has served us some serious looks over the past nine months, but I'm confident there's more style inspo coming our way. Congrats, Meghan and Harry, and welcome to the world, Baby Sussex!