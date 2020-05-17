The sun has been in slow-moving and stubborn Taurus for the past few weeks now, and if you're ready for a change, you're in luck. As of May 20, Gemini season officially begins, putting a spin on your current reality. Prepare for fascinating conversations, witty banter, intellectual pursuit, and bellyaching laughter, because if any zodiac sign knows how to stimulate the mind, it's Gemini. As a matter of fact, May 18, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs and it's all thanks to Gemini season. This mutable air sign hates being bored, so if you're in the mood for a little excitement, Gemini will most certainly bring it.

It's clear this Gemini season holds the promise of a new beginning, considering that a new moon in this fickle and fun zodiac sign takes place on May 22, just a couple of days after this season begins. A new moon is always an opportunity to forgive yourself and turn over a new leaf. Since this new moon is in Gemini, it's a chance to embrace both sides of your personality and look at things from a new perspective. After all, Gemini is symbolized by the twins for a reason, and these twins represent both sides of the same coin.

However, with Venus retrograde currently sending confusion to your love life and finances, this week is just as much about looking back into the past as it is about looking forward. You may find it's time to deal with unfinished business or reexamine a few memories. But regardless of what retrogrades may be underway, none of it can take away the fact those born under the influence of Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius will have the best week. Here's what the the trio of air signs have to look forward to:

Gemini: It's Your Solar Return And You're Shining So Bright

You're feeling like yourself again, Gemini. After a long and quiet period of reexamining your feelings and withdrawing from the world, you're ready to embrace your confidence and get moving once again. However, you're not just feeling like yourself; you're feeling like a brand spanking new version of yourself. It's time to accept you're not the same person you were before. You're ready to open your eyes to a more mature perspective of your reality and you're ready to let go of insecurity and self-doubt holding you back. You've got this, Gemini!

Libra: You're Clearing Away Blockages And Running Free

What prevents you from taking risks, Libra? There's no way of knowing for sure how something is going to work out, but that's the beauty of life. Everything is an experiment and you've only got one shot. Would you rather waste time being afraid of making the wrong move, or would you rather take a leap of faith? You're craving real experiences, Libra, and you're learning this now more than ever. If you're limiting yourself, it's time to open your mind, break the rules, and answer the call to adventure. If there are any words you should live by this week, it's "Carpe diem."

Aquarius: You're Tapping Into Your Creativity And Inner Magic

There is so much beauty bursting inside of you, Aquarius. If you repress it, the world will never get to see it and neither will you. Whether you're swamped with work or you've got all the free time in the world, you should always set aside moments for creativity and romance. Stop and smell the flowers surrounding you, Aquarius, because this is how life is meant to be lived. Give yourself permission to act a little bit silly and give in to your heart. You know you want to. Your inner child is begging to come out and play.