The month of May kicks off on a supercharged note. With the sun's close proximity to rebellious Uranus, you'll be inspired to promote excitement and feel the urge to break free, with a sextile between the moon and Venus bringing forth a light-hearted, carefree vibe. But before you read on for your May 2020 horoscope, it's important to take a closer look at this month's astro-weather to see all this month has in store for you.

May is action-packed with pivotal astrological transits. After Pluto stationed retrograde in April, four more heavenly bodies will be following in its footstep and retrograde in May: Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the asteroid Pallas Athena. When planets retrograde, they slow down and their celestial expression becomes more concentrated. This gives everyone an opportunity to go inward and reflect on their soul journey thus far.

On May 5, the North Node — a divine compass guiding the collective towards the future — enters Gemini while the South Node — what needs to be released — enters Sagittarius. This will mark a prominent shift for everyone, so stay tuned. The full moon in Scorpio on May 7 will bring about a powerful culmination with regard to your personal transformation, and Mercury will shift into Gemini on May 11. Things will change again when Mars enters Pisces on May 13 followed by a new moon in Gemini on May 22.

But before getting too far ahead of ourselves, here's what the cosmos have in store for you this month, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Reflecting And Reevaluating Your Overall Vision

Change is coming and you can feel it in your bones, Aries. While there are a number of revealing truths coming to the surface, there will be a spotlight hovering over your comfort zone this month. Everything from your career direction to your sense of belonging will be tested. You'll be given the opportunity to speak your truth and think outside the box, despite how much it challenges your personal philosophy. It's time you started speaking from the heart.

Taurus: You're Preparing To Make Big Money Changes

There's so much opportunity in the air, you can almost taste it, Taurus. There will be a lot of emphasis on your career direction and sense of authority this month, but in the midst of preparing for your next big move, you could experience a powerful epiphany in regard to your one-on-one relationships. This could be a personal or business partnership, and you could learn something new about your ability to compromise. Something's transforming within you, and this is your opportunity to surrender in order to experience the fulfillment you crave and deserve.

Gemini: You're Ready To Let Your Soul Speak For Itself

What does power mean to you, Gemini? Has there been something stopping you from stepping into your personal power? This month will not only be about reflecting on your material and spiritual investments, it'll also be an opportunity for you to rework and restructure your long-term goals. Everything from your day-to-day routine to your overall personal philosophy is about to experience its own metamorphosis. In order for this to happen, you'll need to confront some deep-rooted fears in the process.

Cancer: You're Experiencing Closure And New Beginnings

Maintaining a heathy balance is essential to your wellbeing, Cancer. This could revolve around both your personal and professional life, and during this time there will be a spotlight on the way you show up for the people in your life (and the way they show up for you).

Whether it be in regard to your joint finances or intimate relationships, this month is giving you the opportunity to restructure and revisit your deeper unions. The amount of energy you invest into your relationships and projects should always be reciprocated, otherwise they might be worth letting go. Be gentle with yourself and don't forget to forgive those who have wronged you.

Leo: You're Learning How To Use Your Energy Wisely

How can you make the most of your day, Leo? While the phrase "You have the same hours in a day as Beyoncé" seems to strike a chord for you, it's time you actually begin to execute this lifestyle, even though in this instance it has nothing to do with your work ethic. It's about reflecting on whether or not you're fulfilled by your daily routine, and how you can become more mindful of your time. Your happiness should also be a priority and this is especially true when it comes to your one-on-one relationships, too. What needs to be compromised? What are you willing and unwilling to change about yourself?

Virgo: You're Nurturing Your Happiness And Following Your Heart

While there are a number things you'd like to work on when it comes to your professional life, your genuine happiness will set the foundation for something greater during this time, Virgo. How have you been communicating your desires lately? This will certainly be a theme for you this month and your sense of authority and career direction will more than likely be tested. What do you see when you look towards the horizon? This month is all about owning up to your self-worth and asking for what you deserve, fearlessly and unapologetically. The relationship you have with your authority figures could also play a role in your decision-making process, too.

Libra: You're Going Inward And Looking For Peace Of Mind

This will be a month of deep self-reflection, Libra. Everything from your emotional world to your sense of security — especially on the home front — is in the midst of a metamorphosis. And while this is something you've been working on for quite some time, this is an opportunity for you to integrate your core values with your goals and aspirations. After all, you can't build towards a solid future without a solid foundation. This could revolve around your physical living space and/or the relationship dynamics between you and your family members. The main ingredient here is your personal sanctuary, so don't be afraid to do a little soul-searching in the process.

Scorpio: You're Tapping Into The Power Of Your Voice And Mind

You're capable of so much more than you realize, Scorpio. So what's holding you back from greatness? Themes revolving around your relationships could feel testy this month, especially when thinking about your intimate unions and joint ventures. Perhaps this is an opportunity for you to revisit conversations you've swept under the rug, despite the impacts they've made on your psyche. Don't disregard your inner voice and don't deny yourself the opportunity to get what you know you deserve. Whether it be an important conversation or the simplicity of being acknowledged, your voice matters and deserves to be heard.

Sagittarius: You're Expanding Your Senses And Overall Vision

If you're going to work hard, you might as well do it while doing what you love, Sag. If you make it a point to use your energy wisely, this could be quite the productive month for you. Despite your insatiable need for freedom, it's important for you to recognize the people in your life who are here for a reason.

Aside from bringing you closer to your hopes, wishes, and dreams, this month provides an opportunity for you to learn the value of compromise and commitment. What have you been investing your money and energy on? Tapping into your unique talents and money-making abilities could bring a number of opportunities your way, so don't hesitate to lean on your peers and partners for support.

Capricorn: You're Reimagining Yourself And Your Aesthetic

You've reached the top of the mountain, but what now, Capricorn? Everything from your personal aesthetic to your belief systems have evolved, and this month brings forth an opportunity to integrate your latest dreams and visions with everything you've been working so hard for. Whether it be your long-term goals or your personal appearance, May is the perfect time to get all of your ducks in a row. Creating a new routine in your day-to-day life will create enough room for you to thrive and bask in the charm of your successes. Be mindful of the amount of work you've been putting in and make sure to honor both your physical and spiritual space.

Aquarius: You're Indulging In Your Solitude But Feeling Inspired

There's nothing more fascinating than wandering through the ballroom of your mind, Aquarius. Your relationship with spirit has evolved in the past couple of years, but now it's time to create a solid foundation for yourself in order to fully materialize your long-term goals and visions for the future. In order to move forward, however, this month brings forth an opportunity for you to revisit the past with regard to your heart center. If your first guess is romance without closure, you're half-right. Loving yourself and honoring your colorful individuality is essential to your soul's progress, so feel free to continue releasing what no longer serves you.

Pisces: You're Opening Your Heart To The Possibilities

Your vibe is a reflection of your surroundings, Pisces. Your network has expanded in the past couple of years, and you're finding your soul group slowly but surely. This month, however, is about stepping back and reflecting on whether or not your "team" is bringing out the best in you. It may sound silly, but why not reflect on the relationships you've formed with your loved ones? What was it like growing up in your humble abode? These previously set foundations have crumbled, so it's up to you to recognize what you've learned from them. Forgiving, releasing, and leaving the past where it belongs starts with you, so don't be afraid to confront these parts of your identity. Open your heart to the gorgeous possibilities of this new era — this is just the beginning.