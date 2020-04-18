Taurus season is one of my favorite times of year. There's something unique about every astrological season, but Taurus' Venusian essence is nothing short of irresistible. Aside from it taking place in the peak of spring, this season encourages stability and pleasure. The same goes for your Taurus season 2020 horoscope, as it has everything to do with self-awareness.

The sun will officially shift into the sensually driven sign of Taurus on April 19, followed by a magical new moon on the same sign on April 22. New moons bring new beginnings but this Venus-ruled lunation is everything you never knew you needed, especially with the upcoming retrograde cycles on their way. Four heavenly bodies and an asteroid — Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and Pallas Athena — will station retrograde, all while the sun's transiting through Taurus. Even though there's nothing remotely subtle about these back-to-back retrograde cycles, there's also nothing to be afraid of. REMEMBER: Planets slow down when they retrograde, and this is an opportunity for you to do the same thing.

Pluto will be the first to station retrograde on April 15, followed by Saturn on May 11, Venus on May 13, Jupiter on May 14, and Pallas on May 17. On May 5, however, the North Node will make its official debut in Gemini, after two very long years transiting through Cancer. With lots of changes on the way, make sure to stay on a positive frequency.

After looking to the stars for your seasonal horoscope, here's what they have in store for your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Indulging In Your Happiness More Often

You're incredibly self-aware this season, Aries. Nothing is promised, so you might as well make the best of what you have. You are blessed and you're finally seeing the fruits of your hard labor. You're upgrading your communication style, and you're also noticing the value in keeping an open mind. There's nothing you enjoy more than being challenged, so make sure to maintain a warrior mindset this season. Your current lifestyle is being put to the test, and you can let go of what no longer serves you. The only way to go is up.

Taurus: You're Celebrating Your Sparkling Self-Worth

Cheers to a magical solar return, Taurus. You're celebrating it all while staying cozy this year, but there are so many things to be grateful for. You've always got your mind on your money and your money on your mind, but this is especially true for you this season. The universe is asking you to take a step back and reflect on everything from your money-making abilities to your overall value system. Are you being compensated for all of your hard work? If you're an entrepreneur or in the publishing industry, are there pending conversations about your finances? You know what you're worth, so get to work.

Gemini: The Spotlight's On You, But You Can Handle It

They love you, they love you not, but I think they really do love you, Gemini. While you typically prefer to run away from committed partnerships, you've suddenly realized you can't hide from the aftermath. In fact, something tells me it's all coming back to haunt you this season, so you might as well confront it and move on. Don't be discouraged, everyone has skeletons in their closet. So whether it be an ex you haven't moved on from, or a secret you never grew the courage to confess, this is your official cue from the heavens to do so. Make amends with your shadow, and shed your snake skin. This metamorphosis is long overdue.

Cancer: You're Forgiving, Forgetting, And Moving Forward

The love you have in your heart is one-of-a-kind, and no one in the world could ever take it away from you, Cancer. Friends and lovers come and go, but some still linger in your unconscious mind. Whether it be resentment or genuine concern, some people are simply not meant to be in your life, and your intuition knows it. Partnerships have been a theme for you these past few years but despite the undeniable trials you've been given no choice but to endure, you're finally learning how important it is to set firm boundaries in your life. By all means, don't stop now; you're just getting started.

Leo: You're Indulging In Simple Pleasures And It's Inspiring You

Maintaining a heathy lifestyle is just as important as finding joy in your daily rituals, Leo. This goes far beyond staying productive; it's about finding the sanctuary within yourself. Whether you've been making it a point to stay organized, or perhaps started a new morning routine, this season is here to help you take charge. After all, this is your life and it's up to you to make the best of it. If the dynamic between you and your partner suddenly turns sour this month, don't be discouraged. Take a step back and reflect on the situation. Nothing should get in the way of your joy, especially if it involves your loved ones.

Virgo: You're Ready To Put Your Personal Brand On Display

There's nothing more powerful than your truth, Virgo. What does being acknowledged mean to you? What is your source of affirmation? It's been an interesting few years, especially when it comes to how you define "acknowledgement." Fortunately, the validation you've been looking for has finally arrived. You know what's even more surprising? The fact that it's been within you all along. While financial conversations and agreements are likely top of mind in your career, your challenge right now is to remain assertive. Owning up to your self-worth — with both personal and professional partnerships — is essential to your personal brand.

Libra: You're Nurturing Your Inner Sanctuary And Foundation

You're having a powerful epiphany this season, Libra. Everything from your personal perspective to your communication style is in the midst of a beautiful revolution. As an air sign, you've always been fond of your personal space but even so, you've struggled to maintain a healthy balance. The good news is, the current astro-weather is helping you make enough room in your mind to move forward because believe it or not, you've been the only thing standing in your way all along. Sounds silly, but when was the last time you took a deep and satisfying breath? Relationship themes are a given this season, but your inner peace is priority.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Express Your Truth Unapologetically

It doesn't hurt to ask, Scorpio, and you deserve to speak your truth. Sometimes your thoughts and profoundly guarded nature will stifle you from the one thing you desire most in this world: connection. But how else do you expect to live a fulfilling life? Not everyone is a mind reader, you know. This energy could also revolve around your professional life, or perhaps the tools you use for self-promotion. The technology in your home could also be top of mind throughout this astrological season. No matter what you do, something tells me it all revolves around "connection." So use your voice and spread the word. It's time.

Sagittarius: You're Seriously Getting Down To Business

Sadly, it's not always fun and games, Sagittarius. Luckily, your insatiable curiosity and desire to discover the unknown is forever, but there's still work to be done in the process. Themes revolving around your values and self-esteem don't feel as heavy during this time, but the cosmos wants you to fully tap into your unique gifts in order to obtain the wealth — not just financial — you seek and deserve. You of all people know the abundance that exists within powerful experiences, and it's always worth it. The same goes for your committed partnerships and one-on-one connections: Do the people in your life worthy of your time and energy? You are your own sacred space.

Capricorn: You're Ready For A Well-Deserved Pause

Sit back and relax, Capricorn. It sounds like an oxymoron while speaking to you, but if you pay close attention to your body, you'll realize a break is exactly what you need during this time. If you're not quite sure how to take a step back from everything you've been working so hard on, don't be discouraged. It's time to recharge your energy and spirit. So, whether you've been spending time at home or simply taking it easy, pat yourself on the back. Reflect and reassess your daily rituals, and think about whether or not these routines have been making you happy. Finding your inner peace and joy is equivalent to taking back your power, and this is exactly what the universe is asking you to do.

Aquarius: You're Rekindling Your Relationship With Yourself

Having fun seems almost impossible these days, but you'd be surprised to know you can do it, Aquarius. Throughout this astrological season, you'll more than likely be preoccupied with your sense of security, and perhaps some family matters. This, however, doesn't mean you can't make the best of it, especially with the sweet pick-me-up happening in your romantic and creative sphere. And while confronting your emotions isn't necessarily your forte, there is a powerful awakening taking place within you. So, whether you're a hopeless romantic at heart or a repressed artist, the cosmos are here to set your spirit free. Your definition of romance has always been pretty unorthodox, but that's one of the many things that make you so incredibly unique. Don't hesitate to honor your truth and embrace your eccentricities once and for all.

Pisces: You're Reminiscing About Your Childhood

If only you knew then what you know now, Pisces. Though there's no use in dwelling on the past, there's something you can't help but notice. For instance, if you went back in time and asked your younger self what you wanted to be when you grew up, what would you say? What stopped you from actually chasing those Neptune dreams and making them a reality? The good news is the cosmos are giving you a much-needed revamp in terms of your perspective and mindset. So whatever stifled you from chasing your passions is now the least of your worries. Age and the wisdom you've obtained are still blessings, and you're finally realizing it. You're getting a supercharged burst of energy this season, so make sure to use it wisely. Continue visualizing your hopes, wishes, and dreams. You're on your way.