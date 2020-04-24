Can I get a drum roll, please? Or some really intimidating background music? It's not for me — it's for Pluto, Lord of the Underworld and the planet of death, regeneration, and everything forbidden, which is coming in hot right now with a retrograde. Beginning on April 25, this Pluto retrograde will affect each zodiac sign in a really powerful way.

Everything Pluto comes in contact with is bound to experience a catharsis of sorts, given its undeniable potency and forcefulness. The best way to describe Pluto's celestial expression and modus operandi is by visualizing an intense metamorphosis and purification process. Think of it this way: Sometimes you have to go through the dark in order to get to the light, and this is precisely what the essence of Pluto is all about. Ironically enough, this heavenly body is the darkest dark and the lightest light combined; it's the tormenting shadow lingering in the depths of your unconscious mind but when it's realized, it's the very source of renewal.

So, are you ready to rise from the ashes like the phoenix? Pluto retrograde is here to bring you closer to your power but before you can experience the magic of this metamorphosis, you must first surrender in order to confront the deeply embedded complexes within you because they are stifling your spiritual growth.

Not sure what to expect while Pluto's retrograde? See below for what's in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Reinventing Your Professional Life And Public Image

You got this, Aries. Pluto retrograde is here to help you get to the bottom of the barrel, in terms of your soul purpose and destiny in the world. Your ambitions are experiencing a metamorphosis but in order to reap the benefits, you must first let go of traditions and beliefs that no longer serve you.

Taurus: You're Transforming Your Personal Philosophy

You're allowed to change your mind, Taurus. Everything from your value system to your belief system is in the midst of a powerful breakthrough, and Pluto retrograde will challenge you to look at the bigger picture in it all. Themes revolving around your faith and world views will undergo a Plutonian metamorphosis.

Gemini: You're Destroying Your Deep-Rooted Fear Of Commitment

There's nothing to be afraid of, Gemini. Pluto retrograde simply wants you to reevaluate your intimate unions — personal or financial — in order to establish a healthy balance between what you're giving versus what you're getting, and vice versa.

Cancer: You're Confronting The Core Of Your Relationships

What goes around comes around, Cancer. You of all people know this well and Pluto retrograde wants you to confront the power dynamics within your one-on-one partnerships. Are you being emotionally manipulated, or vice versa?

Leo: You're Transforming And Realigning Your Daily Routine

Do you have enough hours in the day to reach for the stars, Leo? Fortunately for you, Pluto retrograde will put a magnifying glass on your health, mindfulness, and day-to-day sphere, in order to help you make the most of your energy. There's no time to waste.

Virgo: You're Unapologetically Finding Your Genuine Happiness

You're meant to live for so much more, Virgo, and Pluto retrograde is here to help you destroy the previously set structures and mindsets stifling you from enjoying your life and living it to the fullest. This will evoke your passions, which could also serve as a powerful muse.

Libra: You're Dealing With The Elephant In Your Family Room

Home is where your heart should be, Libra. Despite your deep fear of confrontation, Pluto retrograde is asking you to get down to business on the home front. Everything from the relationships you have with your loved ones to your emotional foundation is about to experience a breakthrough.

Scorpio: Your Mindset And Communication Style Is Transforming

Can't seem to find the right words, Scorpio? Luckily for you, your powerful planetary ruler is here to save the day. Pluto retrograde will challenge you to express yourself authentically and unapologetically, regardless of whether or not you feel comfortable doing so. The way you communicate says a lot about your character, especially if you're an entrepreneur.

Sagittarius: Your Value System Is Experiencing A Metamorphosis

What is your definition of wealth, Sag? Pluto retrograde will not only put a magnifying glass over your finances, it will also challenge you to reconsider your money-making abilities. This is a time to tap into your soul wealth.

Capricorn: You're Being Reborn In Every Way, Literally

If your life was a book, what would it be called, Capricorn? Who are you and what do you want your legacy to be? Pluto retrograde is here to help you destroy the toxic beliefs getting in the way of your personal success. Everything from your personal appearance to your long-term goals is about to transform.

Aquarius: You're Transforming Your Relationship With The Spirits

Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't there, Aquarius. Pluto retrograde will not only test your faith, it'll also bring you closer to the spirits. Whether or not you have a relationship with the divine, this retro cycle wants to help you destroy your unconscious fears and habits stifling your evolution process.

Pisces: You're Making Amends With Your Soul Tribe

Are you surrounded by like-minded people, Pisces? Do the folks in your life inspire your hopes, wishes, and dreams? Pluto retrograde wants you to take a step back and decide whether or not these "friends" bring out the best in you. This could also be work-related, so teams and coworkers count, too. It's time to find your soul group.