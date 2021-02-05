Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll's Relationship Timeline Is So Exhausting

In Episode 10 of Season 6 (which aired in July 2019), LeCroy joined the rest of the cast on a trip to Colorado, and based on this pic from Kroll's IG, the getaway likely took place in December 2018. While on the trip, LeCroy and Kroll got flirty in a hot tub and ending up in bed together, and it wasn't long before they reconciled their romance.

During a July 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Kroll admitted he and LeCroy had stayed in contact even while they were broken up. "Were Madison and I talking? A little bit prior to the trip, yeah," he said. “But we hadn't really seen each other much, so I was kind of nervous [and] excited to see her because we were going to be on a trip with our friends so if we can't act right here, then where can we act right?"

According to Bustle, LeCroy also responded to a fan's IG comment to explain why she and Kroll reconciled. "Like every relationship — we have went through a few bumps in the road to get where we are now," she reportedly wrote. "A video taken several months ago, while we weren't in a relationship is showing one side of a story, this will not tear us apart. We chose to forgive, forget and move forward with a fresh start."