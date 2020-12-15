I'm sorry to any of you Southern Charm fans out there, but Kristin Cavallari’s reaction to rumors she’s dating Austen Kroll makes it pretty clear they're not an item. While she didn't drop Kroll's name directly, she heavily implied she was referring to the rumors in a Dec. 14 Instagram Story. In the story in question, Cavallari posted a Boomerang of herself rolling her eyes alongside the caption, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys." So, uh, yeah. I think it's safe to say Kroll is just a friend.

Cavallari and Kroll seem to have first crossed paths back in October when Cavallari took a trip to Charleston with bestie Justin Anderson. “She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig Conover] had dinner,” Kroll told Us Weekly on Nov. 29. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

Rumors that things had taken a turn for the romantic between Cavallari and Kroll first started swirling around on Dec. 6 when Comments by Celebs caught Kroll commenting on a bikini-clad picture Cavallari posted on Instagram. Alongside a clapping hands emoji, he wrote, "see you next week! Keep breaking the internet in the meantime."

The next week, as promised, the two did see each other when Kroll and Southern Charm castmate Craig Conover took a trip to Nashville. And, luckily for fans, the reunion was extremely well documented on social media.

In one of the many Instagram Live videos of Conover and Kroll partying with Cavallari, Anderson, and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes, Cavallari can be seen atop Kroll's shoulders as the crew dances to Taylor Swift. Cue: Everyone assuming something's definitely going on between them.

But, according to Cavallari's sassy Instagram Story, I think it's safe to assume the two really are just friends. And, if that's not enough proof for you, Conover also maintained that his castmate and Cavallari are just pals during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun. It was a new friendship. Kristin had reached out to me a couple months ago and she came with [her best friend] Justin [Anderson],” Conover told Us Weekly on Dec. 15. “He hit it off with them. We were down in Nashville filming the first episode of our podcast Pillows and Beer, and she’s our first guest. It’s just one of those things — we just all hit it off and were great.”

That said, Conover did note that Kroll and Cavallari seem to have chemistry... well, at least within the group dynamic. “I think you saw our chemistry the other night and when Taylor Swift comes on, all of the walls come down and apparently we go live,” he noted, referring to the video that featured Cavallari dancing on Kroll's shoulders. “We’ll have to see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t speak for them, but I think you’ll see a lot of the four of us in the future.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So, hey! Maybe a little something will happen in the future, even if they are just friends for now.