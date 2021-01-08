A new romance might to be brewing in the Southern Charm world, because Jay Cutler is reportedly dating Austen Kroll's ex, Madison LeCroy. On Jan. 8, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed LeCroy and Cutler have a "new, flirty thing" going on, but "it's nothing serious at this moment." The source also reportedly added the pair has been "having fun getting to know each other."

While trying to get down to the bottom of things, Andy Cohen invited LeCroy on the Jan. 7, episode of his show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, to talk about her life after dating Kroll. First, Cohen asked if she'd seen Kroll's recent Instagram "adventures" with Cutler's ex, Kristin Cavallari, who were also once a rumored couple (though Kroll insisted there is nothing going on between them).

"I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not," LeCroy said in response to Cohen's question. Then the Bravo host whether this was "an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind" she was having, to which LeCroy replied, "I'm not kissing and telling." Ooh! Does that mean that something is going on? It's unclear whether she's actually with Cutler, but it definitely seems like she's ready to move on from Kroll.

LeCroy's supposed new romance comes after she and her fellow Southern Charm star Kroll officially called it quits after an on-again, off-again romance. The pair started dating in 2017 during Season 6 of Southern Charm, but it appears the ongoing coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on their relationship.

"I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger," LeCroy told Us Weekly in December 2020. “We weren't even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was." And although they always tend to get back together, LeCroy and Kroll appear to be officially done with each other this time. "We are not together right now. I am 1,000% single, and so is he," LeCroy added. "So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him."

As for Cutler, he and Cavallari decided to go their separate ways in April 2020 after seven years of marriage and a decade together. I don't know for sure what's going on between Cutler and LeCroy (if anything), but I'm curious to see what happens!