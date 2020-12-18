It looks like fans can finally put those rumors to rest, because Austen Kroll's response to rumors he's dating Kristin Cavallari clears up a lot about their relationship. During the Dec. 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kroll revealed he connected with Cavallari when she took an October 2020 trip to Charlestown with her best friend, Justin Anderson, to hang out with him and his Southern Charm co-star, Craig Conover. "Honestly, she slid into Conover's DMs and was like, 'I'm coming into town,' so we all went to dinner," he said. "We all [kind of] hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them [in Nashville,] and we did. We all get along so well."

Although Kroll and Cavallari had a great time together, he said there is nothing romantic going on between them. "There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it's just funny. Kristin is a beautiful driven girl, clearly, you know, what I'm attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” he said, referring to her April 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler. "She's going through her own stuff."

Since Cavallari is coming "out of a 10-year long relationship," Kroll noted the Very Cavallari star is "not looking for anything" right now. And since he separated from his ex Madison LeCroy in December 2020, Kroll doesn't want to get serious with another single mother. "I'm out of one who had one kid,” he said. “There's no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that."

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that she's single, Cavallari appears to be enjoying her life the way that she wants to. In October, TMZ released a video of Cavallari appearing to kiss a mystery man at Fulton Market in Chicago, who a source for TMZ reportedly identified as comedian Jeff Dye. While it's still not clear whether Cavallari and Dye are actually dating, she's made it clear she's not romancing Kroll, despite their Nashville hangout in December (and their social media flirtation).

"I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys," she wrote in her Dec. 14 Instagram Story. Dye also seemingly responded to the speculation that Cavallari and Kroll were together when he tweeted, "he wishes," on Dec 15. Cavallari's maybe-relationship with Dye is still a mystery, but as for her and Kroll, I'll just have to take the Southern Charm star's word for it that they're nothing more than friends.