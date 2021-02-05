Nary a day goes by lately without Southern Charm's resident hairdresser making headlines for her complicated love life. But Madison LeCroy's relationship history is actually simpler than you might expect. She's had two major relationships: a short-lived marriage to her son's father, who mostly stays out of the spotlight, and an on-again, off-again relationship with Austen Kroll, which fans saw play out on Seasons 6 and 7 of Southern Charm.

Since she and Kroll called it quits for good in 2020, LeCroy has been linked to Jay Cutler and Alex Rodriguez. Both rumored romances came with a hefty dose of drama, including leaked text messages and cheating allegations. The exact details of what reportedly went down is still unclear, though LeCroy has tried to set the record straight.

While Southern Charm fans and gossip lovers alike have been riveted by LeCroy's rollercoaster of a love life, the Charleston, South Carolina-based hairdresser is taking it all in stride. As she told Andy Cohen during the Jan. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, “I flirt with everyone. I’m just a nice freaking person and I have a good time."

So, let the good times roll. While you're at it, catch up on LeCroy's relationship history. Here are the four men LeCroy has been linked to.

Josh Hughes Instagram/@madison.lecroy In 2010, LeCroy married Josh Hughes, a Charleston native who has worked as a fitness instructor and a director at Senior Benefit Services, Inc., according to Us Weekly. Their son Hudson was born in November 2012, and the couple reportedly split when he was three years old. While LeCroy kept Hughes' identity private when she joined the cast of Southern Charm, she ultimately opened up about her marriage during the Season 7 premiere in October 2020. "I was 20 when I got married. And I had Hudson when we were 22," she said in a conversation with Kroll. "And we do coparenting, so we’re 50 percent on [and] 50 percent off." On Jan. 27, amid the ongoing drama involving Cutler, LeCroy revealed more about her ex-husband, sharing a photo of him at her hair salon. "When your ex husband still trust you with their hair," she wrote alongside a photo of Hughes rocking a fresh cut.

Jay Cutler Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Here's where things start to get complicated. In December 2020, the same month LeCroy confirmed her split from Kroll, he sparked dating rumors with Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari. The Uncommon James founder insisted they were just friends. However! By January, her ex, Cutler, was rumored to be linked to LeCroy. (Are you following this? Like I said — complicated.) During the Jan. 7 episode of WWHL, Cohen asked LeCroy if she had seen Kroll and Cavallari's Instagrams together in recent months. LeCroy said, "I was busy having my own adventure, but no, I did not." Cohen asked if she had "an adventure of the Jay Cutler kind," to which LeCroy replied, "I'm not kissing and telling, so." Two weeks later, LeCroy shared screenshots of texts reportedly from Cutler. In one screenshot, he reportedly said he bought plane tickets to visit her. In another, he reportedly accused her of involving him in drama. “I am disgusted by this whole situation. You reached out to me," LeCroy wrote back. "Your intentions may not have been pure but that might be you projecting. I’ve never said anything about Kristin nor would I. I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. But you initiated and pursued.” Yikes.