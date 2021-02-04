Those of you losing sleep over the scandal can finally get some shut-eye because Madison LeCroy’s response to her rumored affair with Alex Rodriguez sets the record straight. During a Feb. 3 conversation with Page Six, LeCroy attempted to share her side of what went down. While she maintained that she and Rodriguez have "never met up," she did say that they've "spoken on the phone."

“That’s the truth,” she continued, adding they’ve “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

So, did he cheat? “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée [Jennifer Lopez] with me,” LeCroy explained, adding that she's “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.” As for what they spoke about on these mysterious phone calls, LeCroy said they were “innocent.”

As for how the rumors got so out of hand, LeCroy said she blames herself for sharing the deets on her relations with Rodriguez with "the wrong person." From there, she said "it was like a game of telephone” within her social circle.

Page Six noted LeCroy sounded "distraught" as she told the publication, “I don’t know what to do. I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”

Rumors of Rodriguez and LeCroy's reported affair first emerged on Jan. 28 during an extremely heated Southern Charm reunion special. During the special, LeCroy's co-star Craig Conover claimed she “flew to Miami” to hook up with a man that host Andy Cohen referred to as "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

"He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I've never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy told Cohen, later going on to deny she ever flew to Miami to see him. Conover was not having that explanation, calling LeCroy a "f*cking liar" and "home wrecker" and accusing her and the mystery man of allegedly “jerking off… on FaceTime all the time.”

Fans didn't initially think the mystery man was Rodriguez since he's technically engaged and not married. But it LeCroy's co-star Danni Baird spilled the beans during a Feb. 3 appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "[LeCroy] had even told me that they were FaceTiming or something," she said of Rodriguez.

In her interview with Page Six, LeCroy confirmed that the mystery man referred to on the reunion special was, in fact, Rodriguez. She noted that she requested they bleep out his name as she “told them they couldn’t use that.”

As for Rodriguez, Elite Daily previously reached out to his rep for comment but did not hear back. “He doesn’t know this woman,” an insider close to Rodriguez reportedly told Page Six on Feb. 3. “Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her.”

The main thing I'm getting from this? It sounds like they didn't hook up, so everyone can just chill.