As 2018 is slowly coming to a close, I've started reflecting on my year. But most importantly, I've started looking back on Kylie Jenner's year. Between the birth of Stormi, as well as her blooming relationship with Travis Scott, the model and entrepreneur had way more going on in 2018 than I've had in my entire life. So if you haven't already seen Kylie Jenner's 2018 in photo memories on her Instagram Story, they include super sweet snaps of Stormi and Travis Scott. I'm so in love.

Whether you've been spending your day getting work done, hanging with friends, or watching Netflix in your bed, you should definitely take a moment to watch Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story from Sunday, Dec. 30. It's been completely loaded with all of her greatest snaps from 2018, and if you're a Jenner fan, you'll definitely be interested in seeing what she's been up to.

OK, example number one: remember when way back in the day, when Kylie was secretly pregnant? Well, I do. Kylie's very first end-of-the-year Story highlight dates all the way back to January 2018, before she had publicly announced that she was — in fact — with child. She and Khloé took a pregnant sister snapshot, and IMO, it's so sweet.

Next, the makeup-loving celeb posted an extremely sentimental photo all the way from February 2018. The star appears to have taken it straight from her hospital bed. Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Thursday, Feb. 1, and then she announced it to the world on Sunday, Feb. 4, aka the 2018 Superbowl, and let me tell you — it was definitely a Superbowl to remember.

Before you, I, or Stormi Jenner knew it, March rolled around. And as spring started blooming, Kylie made a solid recovery from her first pregnancy, and snapped her first official pics alongside Stormi. So sweet, right?

Some of Jenner's end-of-the-year Story highlights were simply goddess-level model shots, and if you ask me, I'm all here for each and every one of them. They're seriously so, so good.

... and, of course, a few of them included her boo, Travis Scott. They've gone on various vacations together, and she also went on tour with him. A number of fans have speculated over the past year that the two might actually be married, as they've often been caught calling each other "wife" and "hubby," but who really knows? Elite Daily reached out to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's representation, but did not hear back in time of publication. Either way, the couple is cute as heck, and they deserve all the Story highlights in the world.

But, most importantly, Jenner continued to include even more pics with Stormi. I mean, how could she not? She's a proud mom who loves her daughter more than just about anything.

UGH so sweet. I can't with those two.

It looks like the two of them have also gone to some pretty sweet spots.

Kylie and Travis really seemed to get close this year...

... now that they have a baby together.

Kylie has also had some really incredible hairstyles this year. For example, back in September, she dyed it bubblegum pink, and I was so into it.

Wow, love it.

Kylie also snapped some super cute this fall pic of Scott and Stormi. TBH they're total #Goals.

... And obviously one of the highlights came from Travis Scott's first-ever festival, Astroworld Fest. So awesome!

But most importantly, Kylie wrapped up the montage with an adorable Christmas shot. Can't beat 'em.

Kylie's clearly had an incredible year, facing several "firsts" and continuing to slay the game. It's great to see what she's been up to this year, and I seriously hope 2019 brings even more sweet snaps of Stormi!