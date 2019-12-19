Kylie Jenner & Drake's Astrological Compatibility Is Intense

It was once rumored that the Kiki in Drake's "In My Feelings" was Kim Kardashian, but now it seems as though Drake has his eye on the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Even though I'm still hoping for a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reconciliation, I actually don't hate the idea of Kylie and Drizzy together. To be clear, I have no idea if this two are actually a thing. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Kylie and Drake for comment on their rumored relationship and didn't hear back). But I do know that Kylie Jenner and Drake's astrological compatibility is... potentially a disaster waiting to happen.

Kylie was born on Aug. 10, which makes her a Leo, the drama-loving diva of the zodiac. Drake's birthday falls on Oct. 24, making him a sensuous, mysterious Scorpio. You might think that putting together two super-intense, sex-loving individuals would create fireworks, but these strong personalities are far more likely to be at each other's throats than in a relationship. As fixed signs, both Leos and Scorpios are stubborn AF, which wouldn't be the worst thing if these two signs weren't total opposites when it came to their tendencies and their values. Please allow me to explain.

Leos are known for being Extra with a capital E, and Kylie certainly lives an over-the-top lifestyle. (I mean, she gave Stormi a first birthday party more elaborate than most people's weddings.) A Leo lives for the spotlight, and this ultra-popular and super-pampered fire sign loves nothing more than a night out on the town. And of course, Leos don't follow trends — they set them. "I know how influential I am over my fans and followers," the mogul told Time back in 2015. "I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, I always start these huge trends, and I don’t even realize what I’m capable of."

Scorpios, on the other hand, are much more likely to be wallflowers than in the limelight. Those born under this water sign tend to be cagey and secretive, and they like maintaining their privacy, unlike Leos, who are basically open books. While a Leo's ideal night is spent in the club, a Scorpio's is typically spent in bed with a good book — but despite his latest album being named Scorpion, Drake isn't much of a Scorpio in that respect. Champagne Papi spends plenty of time partying in clubs and — considering he congratulated Rihanna for her 2016 MTV Video Vanguard award with an actual billboard — he's actually pretty extra himself.

However, Drake is very much a Scorpio in other respects. While it was impressive that Kylie managed to hide her pregnancy for a while, Drake managed to hide his son from the world for years, finally revealing in his song "Emotionless" that he'd secretly fathered a child. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world, I was hidin' the world from my kid," he sings, and that's some big Scorpio energy right there.

Drizzy also tends to crush on the same people for years at a time, like back in 2016, when he told Rihanna he'd been in love with her since he was 22 years old while presenting her with that Video Vanguard Award. Scorpios persist and obsess, while Leos move on without hesitation. As the quote Kylie shared in her Instagram Story after breaking up with Travis said, "Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy until you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you." Translation: Bye, Felicia.

Basically, Leos and Scorpios agree on three things: sex is great, being petty is fun, and there's no such thing as too much drama. On most other matters, Scorpios tend to thing Leos are too self-obsessed and superficial, and Leos see Scorpios as too dark and morose. Drake and Kylie may both be #extra, but I'm afraid that will just make for extra drama if this maybe-couple splits.