Y'all, what exactly is going on between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? I know they broke up, but are they good? Jenner tweeted she and her ex are on "great terms" and are focusing on their daughter right now, but, I don't know, man, something's up. A few days after Jenner confirmed her split with Travis Scott, he shared a new song called "Highest In The Room" and fans thought he not-so-subtly alluded to the circumstances behind his split from Kylie Jenner in the lyrics. Now, Jenner just posted a very cryptic Instagram post and fans think it's totally about Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner's Instagram quote about choosing happiness is seriously confusing the internet, so join me in trying to decipher what the KUWTK star meant, please.

So, what exactly happened? Well, on Sunday, Oct. 6, Kylie Jenner posted a few pictures and videos to her Instagram Story like usual. At first, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Jenner shared a few posts of her and her friends visiting Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Her posts looked like any ordinary person in their twenties' story on a spooky October night: laughing with friends, getting scared in a Haunted House, eating churros — you know how it is.

After sprinkling in a bit of promo for her Kylie Skin products, Jenner shared a really cryptic quote (taking a page right out of Khloé Kardashian's book, I see). I assume it was right before she went to bed because, besides having an entire white background, her post also had a little "sweet dreams" animation on it.

The post read, “Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”

Take a look at Jenner's post below.

Considering Jenner literally just confirmed her split from Travis Scott on Oct. 3 and it's all that anyone's been talking about in the pop culture world, can you blame fans for assuming her post was probably about her breakup? The line that especially seems to be about her split from Travis Scott is, "No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy."

That definitely seems like it's about Travis Scott, if you ask me. The quote is honestly so smart because it's so true. You can't rely on others for happiness and you can also find happiness yourself regardless if you have a partner or not. Judging by Jenner's posts on her Instagram Story, she's definitely found happiness!

Instead of dwelling on her breakup, Jenner chose to go out with friends and have a good time. I'm honestly so happy for her! She's handling the breakup so maturely.

On Oct. 3, Kylie Jenner addressed her breakup with Travis Scott on Twitter. She said, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

In a second post, she wrote, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

So there you have it, guys. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up and Kylie Jenner is moving on with her life and choosing to be happy. Good for her!