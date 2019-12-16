I have some great news for any of you who've been crossing your fingers extra tight for a possible romance between America's favorite billionaire makeup mogul and Grammy-winning rapper. While neither of them have uttered a single word regarding their rumored relationship, Drake and Kylie Jenner's Instagrams are fueling dating rumors in super subtle ways. (ICYMI: Rumors of a possible romance between the two have been swirling about since October).

The first hint fans received was Drake's Dec. 11 Instagram post. In the post in question, the rapper shared a seemingly NBD picture of himself sipping a cold cocktail out of a clear plastic cup in what appears to be the backseat of a car. He's dressed casually in a navy sweatshirt that says "Sierra Canyon" on it and has his head tilted downward as he sips on his drink so that the camera perfectly captures the white Nike cap on his head. The most obvious hint to Kylie comes on said cap, which featured a red kiss mark on its bill. He even paid tribute to the lip stick stain by simply captioning the post with the red kiss mark emoji.

As you can imagine, some fans (read: me) jumped to the conclusion that the lipstick stain came from none other than the Kylie Lip Kit founder. OK, now here's where the more subtle hint comes into play. Remember when I said that his sweatshirt has "Sierra Canyon" written across it? Yeah, um, well, Sierra Canyon just so happens to be the high school Kylie attended.

OK, so that wraps up Exhibit A. Now let's move on to Exhibit B.

Flash forward three days after Drake posted his eyebrow-raising kiss mark Instagram to Kylie posting a picture of two new vending machines she had installed over at Kylie HQ. On the right, she has a Kylie-themed skittle machine. On the left, she has a... wait for it... champagne machine. "Champagne and skittles anyone? #KylieHQ," she captioned the post.

It's the champagne machine, in particular, that fans perceived to be a subtle hint at her rumored romance with Drake (whose nickname is Champagne Papi). While the comments on Drake's post were limited, the comments on Kylie's were open to the public. So, in other words, fans were able to ship Kylie and Drake in the comments. "Damn you and drake are foreal," wrote one eager-to-ship fan.

Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Needless to say, neither of these posts really definitively prove anything. But they sure are suspicious.