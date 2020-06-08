June 8, 2020 marks Kanye West's 43rd birthday. While the Kardashian-Jenner family usually throws him a big party to celebrate, this year is different because they're all quarantining at home. Kris Jenner's Instagram for Kanye West's 43rd birthday shows she may not be there to celebrate with him in person, but that won't stop her from making him feel just as loved and appreciated as any other year.

Jenner is seriously her family's biggest supporter on social media. Whenever one of her loved ones debuts a new project, she is the first to congratulate them on their huge accomplishment. Whether it's a new makeup collection, fashion item, or television show, Jenner is always there to cheer them on. The same can be said whenever their birthdays come around.

For West's 43rd birthday, Jenner let him know she's thinking of him with a sweet Instagram. "Happy Birthday @kanyewest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much #HappyBirthdayKanye," she wrote.

To accompany her message, Jenner shared a few photos of West over the years. The pictures include West watching TV with his daughters, North and Chicago, sipping drinks on a boat with Jenner, walking the red carpet with Kim Kardashian, and filming his "Closed On Sunday" music video.

The rest of the KarJenners have yet to post anything for West's birthday. Lately, they've been using their social media platforms to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and others at the hands of police.

Fans know West rarely posts on social media, but he still showed his support on Twitter, posting a video of himself attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago. He also started a college fund for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna that will fully cover her future college expenses.

West can probably expect a lot of hugs from family once they're all reunited again.

