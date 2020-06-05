Kourtney Kardashian is using her platform to connect with other parents on the internet during a difficult time. Less than two weeks after the killing of George Floyd on May 25 made headlines and helped start a much-needed, nationwide conversation about unchecked police brutality against Black people and racism, Kardashian opened up about how she plans to educate her three children following the situation. Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram about teaching kids about white privilege is extremely important.

Kardashian posted a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, addressing the current state of events and how she hopes to start an open dialogue about it with her kids. "As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe," she wrote. "The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable."

Kardashian went on to explain that she will "make sure" her children "understand what it means to have white privilege" and she'll "take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year."

Kardashian added a call to action for other parents as well. "I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything," she wrote. "Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together."

The Poosh founder concluded with a message about her own growth. "I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person," she wrote.