Kanye West is doing his part to support the Black Lives Matter movement. On Thursday, June 4, West joined protesters in his hometown of Chicago to have his voice heard in calling for police reform following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, and the gospel singer also revealed he made a sizable donation to Floyd's family. Kanye West started a college fund for George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, and his kindness didn't stop there.

Shortly after Floyd's memorial in Minneapolis, West confirmed via his rep that he had set up a 529 college savings plan for Floyd's 6-year-old little girl. The donation will fully cover Giana's future college costs.

The announcement came 10 days after the senseless killing of Floyd by the Minneapolis police. In the days following, people all over the United States have banded together in protests to fight unchecked police brutality in the black community.

On Thursday, June 4, the rapper joined thousands of others protesting on the South Side of Chicago. In a video posted by NBC's Trina Orlando, West stood surrounded by protesters as they prepared to march.

On top of West's donation to Giana, he also donated $2 million dollars to charities in support of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. He has pledged to cover legal costs for Arbery and Taylor's families, and will aid in the support of local, black-owned businesses in Chicago.

While West hasn't made a public statement on social media, his wife, Kim Kardashian, previously spoke out, writing: “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.”